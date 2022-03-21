Spotsylvania School Board chairman cancels special meeting

Spotsylvania County School Board Chair Kirk Twigg canceled Monday evening’s meeting less than an hour before it was to begin, citing “lack of quorum,” according to board members Dawn Shelley, Nicole Cole and Lorita Daniels.

School division spokeswoman René Daniels confirmed Monday that “lack of a quorum” was the reason for canceling the meeting, which Twigg had called for the purpose of discussing the superintendent search and making a final decision on how to spend $14 million in carryover funds from fiscal year 2021.

According to the Code of Virginia, a quorum for the purposes of a School Board meeting is “a majority.” For the seven-member Spotsylvania School Board, a quorum would be four members.

Shelley, Daniels and Cole all said Monday evening they were planning to attend the meeting.

Twigg did not immediately respond to an email from the Free Lance–Star sent Monday evening seeking clarity on why the meeting was cancelled.

According to the agenda for the canceled meeting, the board was to consider a spending plan for the carryover funds, which would include $4 million to give all employees a $1,000 bonus, $5.3 million to contribute to the health insurance reserve fund, $2.9 million to contribute to the other post-employment benefits fund and $2 million for specified instructional needs.

Funding for raising bus driver starting pay and for increasing the hourly custodial rates to $16 is no longer part of the proposed spending plan, even though the School Board last year approved those uses of the carryover funds by a unanimous vote.

The proposed spending plan was posted to the agenda for Monday’s evening on Monday afternoon.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.