Spotsylvania School Board creates new public relations position

The Spotsylvania School Board on Friday approved the creation of a new full-time public relations position, to be funded by money saved from other unfilled positions.

The board approved the position, titled “manager of executive communications,” and hired Jon Russell, a former candidate for mayor of Culpeper and chair of the Culpeper Republican Committee, to fill it at a special meeting on Friday.

Russell’s starting salary will be $102,119, according to information obtained Monday through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Russell’s hiring was approved as part of a human resources packet that also included a new chief human resources officer and other licensed and support personnel.

According to the job listing, the manager of executive communications will report to the superintendent and is responsible for “developing strategy and content for the Superintendent and School Board,” including “high-profile communications that reflect strategic messages and priorities of the School Division and School Board.”

The person in the position will “write, edit and produce content” for “emails, speeches, keynote addresses, video scripts, articles, op-eds, and correspondence.”

Interim superintendent Kelly Guempel said Friday that Russell’s position was created to assist the division’s communications department, which until Friday had only three full-time employees and is “the shortest-staffed [department] in the building.”

“I want the position for my schools because all of the information going out has been about this body,” Guempel said, referring to the School Board. “It should be focused on the 24,000 kids we have. It’s ‘under the direction of the superintendent,’ which means I get to tell them what they are going to be covering, and they will not be covering the School Board. They will be covering students and staff and the things that are great.”

Board members Dawn Shelley, Lorita Daniels and Nicole Cole voted against approving the human resources packet. They stated that they would have supported it were Russell’s position removed.

Daniels cited concerns with the fact that the new position was not brought to the board first before it was added to the packet.

“As an administrative, high-level position, this needed to come before the board and the public first,” she said.

Prior meeting agendas show that the board has in the past received information about new positions and how they would be funded during regular meetings.

Cole said that Russell’s position will now need to be included in budgets going forward and that the board’s priorities should be on creating and filling positions that directly affect students.

“In order for this person to keep their job, we’re going to have to fund this position and, potentially, other positions that were critical that we could have funded will probably again not be funded,” Cole said. “This position, the way it was designated and how it is supervised, is not something that directly impacts or benefits our students.”

The board on Friday also approved hiring Theresa O’Quinn to fill the position of chief human resources officer at a salary of $140,641.