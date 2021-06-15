Spotsylvania School Board decides not to change public comments policy

The Stafford School Board's policy states that "citizen comment which is profane, abusive, or which threatens imminent physical harm shall be ruled out-of-order by the chairman." The Fredericksburg School Board asks that speakers address the board chairman during public comments.

At Monday's meeting, Livingston District representative Kirk Twigg called some of the possible revisions "ridiculous" and "garbage." He also said the revisions would infringe on free speech rights, though Parrish said nothing presented would restrict the content of public comment and other board members said that would never be their intention.

"[Parrish] has already identified that this has nothing to do with stifling anyone's free speech," said Vice Chair Lorita Daniels. "It has to do with clarifying what it means for the public to participate."

Battlefield District representative Baron Braswell, who has been the target of the recent public comments many have found troubling, said he does not want to see any changes made to the policy currently in place.