Spotsylvania School Board decides not to changes public comments policy

The Spotsylvania County School Board has decided not to make any changes to its policy governing public comments at its meetings.
The School Board's attorney, Jennifer Parrish, brought potential revisions to the policy for the board to discuss Monday evening. Parrish said she was inspired to review the policy following several recent meetings during which members of the public have targeted and threatened individual board members.
"I believe it has been some time since the policy has been revamped in any meaningful way," Parrish said. "The intent is to be able to enhance the quality and efficiency of the meetings, but by no means to stifle anyone's free speech rights.
"[These revisions] would help somewhat in balancing the rights and abilities of this board to be able to properly run a meeting and allow public comments to do what they’re meant to do, which is to have speakers convey to you their opinions, thoughts and considerations."
Parrish said the board cannot—and would not wish to—regulate the content of public comments, but is legally allowed to regulate the "time, place and manner" of the comments.
One of the potential revisions Parrish offered was limiting the amount of time each speaker is given to talk. The policy currently in place gives each speaker five minutes.
Fredericksburg and Stafford School Boards each allow three minutes per speaker, as does the Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors.
Other suggestions were to strengthen or clarify language already in the policy. The policy states that "any member of the community may address the Board on matters related to the Spotsylvania County Public Schools at any regular meeting" and allows the board chairman to decide "the appropriateness of the subject being presented and length of time for such presentation."
Parrish said the Board could state that speakers are "entitled to discuss school matters only, items on agenda or any other school related matters."
"That's a perfectly legitimate manner restriction," she said.
Parrish said the board could also request that speakers address comments to the entire board and the board chair, not to any individual board member. She said board also could include an "aspirational goal"—that speakers "strive to maintain an appropriate level of respect and decorum in addressing the School board and be a model to students for how to respectfully disagree."
Other local boards restrict the manner of public comments in similar ways.
The Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors' website states that public comments "shall not be used to address matters subject to public hearings or to make political campaign speeches or private advertisements."
The Stafford School Board's policy states that "citizen comment which is profane, abusive, or which threatens imminent physical harm shall be ruled out-of-order by the chairman." The Fredericksburg School Board asks that speakers address the board chairman during public comments.
At Monday's meeting, Livingston District representative Kirk Twigg called some of the possible revisions "ridiculous" and "garbage." He also said the revisions would infringe on free speech rights, though Parrish said nothing presented would restrict the content of public comment and other board members said that would never be their intention.
"[Parrish] has already identified that this has nothing to do with stifling anyone's free speech," said Vice Chair Lorita Daniels. "It has to do with clarifying what it means for the public to participate."
Battlefield District representative Baron Braswell, who has been the target of the recent public comments many have found troubling, said he does not want to see any changes made to the policy currently in place.
"As board members and elected officials, sometimes we have to listen to people say some things that are quite ignorant and that’s their right," he said. "I want to support them in their right. I am in no way in favor of doing anything that would limit folks' ability to share with this board.
"What it’s going to get down to is the public that’s viewing and the citizens that are watching, they're going to make decisions and vote in a way so that that behavior does not occur," Braswell continued.
At the end of the meeting, the board voted to table a discussion about possible revisions to the public comments policy until the policy next comes up for cyclical review in five years.
Adele Uphaus–Conner: 540/735-1973
@flsadele