Spotsylvania School Board discusses superintendent search in another chaotic meeting

The Spotsylvania School Board agreed Tuesday to hire a consulting firm to conduct the search for a new superintendent, but accomplished little else during another disorderly meeting.

The board had to call a 5-minute recess midway through the meeting after a chaotic 15 minutes during which Battlefield District representative Nicole Cole asked other members to stop talking while she had the floor, Chair Kirk Twigg called for votes on a motion while other members wanted to continue discussion, Chancellor representative Dawn Shelley attempted to put forward a substitute motion and School Board Clerk Dennis Martin tried to provide guidance on procedural rules.

Tuesday's special meeting was the first time the School Board discussed the process of replacing Scott Baker, who was fired without cause by a 4-3 vote in January.

According to Virginia Code, school boards must appoint a superintendent within 180 days of a vacancy occurring. If a vacancy has not been filled within 120 days, the board must submit a report to the Department of Education "demonstrating its timely efforts to make an appointment" and may request up to an additional 180 days.

Shelley first requested Twigg call a special meeting to discuss the process of replacing Baker on Jan. 30.

The board did not publicly discuss the superintendent search until the Feb. 14 regular meeting, when Monday's special meeting was scheduled.

At the special meeting, board members argued for two hours over whether a motion stating that the board will hire an outside firm should include a specification that the firm be hired through a request for proposal process.

Lee Hill District representative Lisa Phelps made the original motion stating that the board would hire an outside firm.

Shelley, Cole and Salem District representative Lorita Daniels requested that Phelps amend her motion to state that an RFP process would be followed.

"No guarantee of an RFP is concerning," Shelley said. "I feel there will be a lack of transparency."

Cole said that the formal RFP process will ensure there is agreed-upon criteria that a firm will have to follow as it conducts the search.

"This is a serious matter and we need to make sure we have enough informed information and informed options that we can actually compare, off of an agreement between us on the different criteria," she said.

Phelps said her motion did not exclude the possibility of an RFP process.

She also said she is "not on board with RFP right now" because it is "a long process that will take our admin staff away from their jobs."

Shelley then proposed a substitute motion that specified the board would follow the RFP process.

Vice Chair April Gillespie proposed a second substitute motion stating only that the board will hire an outside firm and directing the school division's procurement officer to report back by Friday on how the selection of a firm should happen.

That motion passed 4-3, with Shelley, Cole and Daniels dissenting, and reiterating that they wanted the RFP process to be part of the motion.

Phelps and Gillespie came to Tuesday's meeting with a proposal from GR Recruiting, a firm that, according to its website, specializes in "recruiting and supporting educational leaders."

Fairfax County Public Schools is using GR Recruiting to conduct a superintendent search, and board members suggested the possibility of Spotsylvania jumping on the existing contract with Fairfax.

Phelps said she received the proposal from GR Recruiting on Monday afternoon. She and Gillespie said they have been conducting research on the superintendent search process.

Shelley said she appreciated their effort, but raised another concern.

"This is supposed to be a board process," Shelley said, "not two people starting to do some research on their own without discussion."

Gillespie said obtaining the proposal from GR Recruiting was "not done with malintent" and that having the proposal does not mean the board is choosing the firm.

"We're just trying to do our due diligence," she said. "We figured everyone was doing their own research."

According to the section of Virginia Code known as the Public Procurement Act, "all procurement procedures [must] be conducted in a fair and impartial manner with avoidance of any impropriety or appearance of impropriety, that all qualified vendors have access to public business and that no offeror be arbitrarily or capriciously excluded."

It was not clear Wednesday morning how the board plans to discuss the information it receives from the school division's procurement officer.

