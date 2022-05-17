Spotsylvania School Board finalizes superintendent candidate profile

The Spotsylvania County School Board is seeking a new division leader who understands finance and is a "trusted educational leader," but is not required to have a background in instruction or in the public school system.

The board approved a candidate profile for the next division superintendent at a special meeting Monday. The profile is included in the job posting, which is now live and will be open for applications through June 17.

School Board members Dawn Shelley and Nicole Cole attempted Monday to make it a requirement that candidates have a background in public school instruction, but fellow board members did not support making this a requirement.

"I think we shouldn't insist on educational background," Chair Kirk Twigg said.

Twigg asked that the candidate profile include "business acumen."

Sandi Gero, a consultant with GR Recruiting, the firm hired by the board to conduct the superintendent search, said the board could ask candidates about their business experience during the interview process.

"We want to focus now on pulling some of the research-based characteristics," Gero said, referring to community input gathered over the past two weeks through an online survey and five town halls.

Twigg said he doesn't want to wait until the interview process to find out whether candidate has business experience.

"My reason for producing that point now is because you don’t want to bring a total educator to the floor and then have him pop out a couple of business points or project management points," he said. "Let them know that this school district will be looking for some sort of business background as part of an acceptance criteria. Something so that we’re not just getting a pure educator."

At Gero's suggestion, the board agreed by consensus to add the phrase "someone who understands finance" to the candidate profile.

In Virginia, individuals can be licensed as public school division superintendents if they have either a doctorate degree in education and five years of experience in teaching and administration; a master's degree in education and extensive experience in administration and instruction; a valid out-of-state division superintendent license; or a master's degree and "three years of successful, full-time experience in a senior leadership position, such as chief executive officer or senior military officer," according to state code.

According to the approved candidate profile, the board is also looking for candidates who demonstrate "a student-first philosophy" and responsibility for their actions, are comfortable making difficult decisions, are effective communicators who can create strong school-community relations, are transparent and are trusted leaders who value ethics and lead by example.

The results of the online survey, which had about 1,700 unique responses, showed that the community's top three preferred leadership qualities are effective communication and relationship-building; ability to build trust through ethics and integrity; and "leading by example through honest practices."

A majority of the board members also rated effective communication and trust-building as the most valued leadership traits.

Board members included confidence in making difficult decisions and use of "evidence-based interventions to obtain equitable access to learning for ALL students" in their top valued traits.

The survey showed that although 77 percent of respondents said their interactions with the school division have been positive, 73 percent also said they would not recommend the division to family members or friends.

Gero said this amounts to a "marketing problem," while Cole suggested that it is "an indication that the things that are good about the district don't outweigh the negative things."

According to the board's timeline, Gero will present the top candidates to the board in a closed session and the board will finalize interview questions June 28.

The board will conduct the first round of interviews virtually June 29 and the second round July 7.

The successful candidate could be announced as early as July 7.

Also at Monday's meeting, Twigg said that the Virginia Education Summit conference attended by board members April Gillespie and Lisa Phelps earlier this month—which was paid for using school division funds—was "a conference with the Virginia Department of Education."

Elizabeth Shultz, assistant state superintendent of public instruction, was one of the guest speakers, but the conference was not sponsored by the VDOE. It was sponsored by the Middle Resolution Policy Network, a registered political action committee.

