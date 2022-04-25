Spotsylvania School Board hammers out timeline for selecting new superintendent

Spotsylvania County Public Schools could have a new division superintendent by July 8.

The School Board met with Sandi Gero, an associate from the search firm GR Recruiting, on April 21 to determine a timeline for selecting a replacement for Scott Baker, who the board fired without cause in January.

The process will begin the second week of May with public town hall meetings to gather community input on the desired qualities of a new school division leader.

There will be public in-person town halls on May 10 and 11 from 6:30–7:30 p.m. at two county high schools.

There will also be a virtual town hall for students May 10 at 5 p.m. and a virtual town hall for staff May 11 at 4 p.m.

School Board members Nicole Cole and Lorita Daniels pressed for separate town hall meetings specifically for staff and students.

"We need to make sure [students] are extended the opportunity to speak and have their voice be heard and not drowned out by the adult perspective," Cole said. "[If they are not given the opportunity] we would have a response similar to Fairfax where students felt they didn’t have a chance to give input."

A group of Fairfax County high school students earlier this month walked out of class and circulated a petition protesting a lack of student input into the process for selecting their division's new leader. GR Recruiting is conducting the Fairfax superintendent search.

Spotsylvania School Board Chair Kirk Twigg said he "[doesn't] think we can offer a Zoom just for students." He and board member Rabih Abuismail said that parent permission forms should be required before students are allowed to participate, but in the end, the entire board agreed to the virtual town halls for students and staff.

Gero encouraged board members not to attend the community meetings.

"You will get more honesty from constituents if board members are not there," she said.

Members of the community will also be able to fill out an online survey during the first part of May.

Gero will present the top themes from the survey and the stakeholder meetings to the board May 16, at which time the board will finalize a profile for the desired new superintendent. GR Recruiting will accept applications through mid-June.

"In the best case scenario, your next superintendent has no idea they're going to be the next superintendent of Spotsylvania County," Gero said. "They're busy doing their job and we’re going to recruit them because they're the best fit for this."

Gero will present candidates to the board June 28. The board will hold the first round of interviews June 30 and the second round on July 7, both in closed session.

The finalist could be announced the following day.

The board also decided, after considerable argument, on a base salary to advertise with the job posting.

Gary Ray, president of GR Recruiting, who participated in last week's meeting virtually, suggested a base annual salary of $243,000, which he said was based on the superintendent salary market for the 2022–23 school year and a national and statewide salary comparison.

Baker was making a base salary of $205,000 per year, according to his most recent contract, which was renegotiated in August 2018 and was to expire in July of this year.

Twigg said at last week's meeting that he'd like to offer "a low salary of $210,000 and maybe $230,000 as a high."

School Board member April Gillespie said the board needs "a changemaker" and should offer between $239,000 and $243,000.

Daniels and board member Dawn Shelley said Stafford County's newly hired superintendent is making $250,000 per year and that Spotsylvania should offer the same.

"We need to have a leader of this division who is going to support staff and students," Shelley said. "We need to make sure we are getting a superintendent who wants to come here."

Abuismail called his fellow board members "a bunch of clowns" for asking for $250,000 instead of $243,000.

"At the end of the day, we are not Stafford," he said. "If $7,000 matters that much, maybe [the new superintendent] is not doing [the job] for the students, but for the $7,000."

Gero told the board that salary is the "second biggest driving factor" for potential candidates. The first thing they will consider is the school board they will be working with, she said.

"These candidates are in the process of selecting a board," she said. "This is a marriage. They will watch board meetings, they will Google, they will pull up the archives. That is probably every bit as important as the salary. They will be asking, 'What kind of board am I inheriting?' I see that as a driver."

