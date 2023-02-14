For at least the third time in recent months, the Spotsylvania School Board ended a meeting without completing all of the items on its agenda.

The board voted to adjourn Monday evening's regular meeting about 11 p.m. without taking up any of its action items except for the approval of resolutions recognizing February as Black History Month and supporting "Read Across America" Day in county schools.

Chair Lisa Phelps said at the beginning of the meeting, and again during board member comments, that the meeting might end early.

"If we adjourn or recess early, I assure parents and members of the community that we will complete the business of the board, but it will not be in this session due to interruptions and distractions," she said at the beginning of the meeting.

The meeting will be continued to Wednesday at 5 p.m., when the board is expected to take up the remaining action items, which include approval of the fiscal year 2024 budget request and approval of several policy revisions.

Proposed revisions to policy KH, which governs public gifts to schools, were the subject of many public comments on Monday.

The proposed revisions would limit the ability of individuals and businesses to donate prepackaged snacks to schools, instead requiring that all donations over one pound be donated on a single designated day each month at the Fleet Services building and be inspected by the director of health services before distribution.

All but one of the comments were critical of the policy revisions, with members of the public saying the changes undermine the ability of individual school staff members to do their jobs and prevent the community from helping to feed hungry children.

"This is political," said Heather Drane, a teacher in the school division. "All of this is being done in bad faith."

School Board member Rabih Abuismail said that when the policy is discussed during the continuation of the meeting on Wednesday, he plans to propose a "practically complete rewording" of it.

The board on Monday did approve a personnel packet that includes the creation of a new position: chief of staff.

Superintendent Mark Taylor described the new position as "a reclassification title change."

Board members Dawn Shelley, Nicole Cole and Lorita Daniels attempted to pull approval of the new position from the rest of the personnel packet so it could be voted on separately.

"There isn't currently a position to change that title into," Cole said. "As a board, if we want a chief of staff position, it is our responsibility to ... make it public and transparent that we are voting to create a new full-time position and allocate a budget toward that full-time position."

Board member Kirk Twigg said the new position doesn't add to the budget.

"This is a preexisting position that we're addressing," he said.

The Free Lance–Star on Tuesday requested a description of the new position and the name of the person hired to fill it, and asked whether the position was advertised either internally or externally, but did not receive answers by Tuesday afternoon.

Shelley, Cole and Daniels's attempt to vote on the new position separately from the rest of the personnel packet failed by a 4–3 vote.