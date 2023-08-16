The Spotsylvania School Board on Monday night became the first division in the state to approve a new policy on the treatment of transgender students that is based on controversial model policies released last month by the Virginia Department of Education under the direction of Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

The model policies and the Spotsylvania policy require school personnel to refer to a child using only the name on the child’s official record and only the pronouns related to the sex listed on the official record.

School personnel can use a different name or set of pronouns only with written permission from the student’s parent. Parents must be informed and “given an opportunity to object” before a student is offered counseling pertaining to gender issues.

In a statement, the ACLU of Virginia called the policies “hateful” and “dangerous.”

“At best, the (VDOE)’s new model policies for the treatment of transgender and nonbinary students invite discrimination that violates state and federal law. At worst, they require it,” said Breanna Diaz, the organization’s policy and legislative counsel.

“It is shameful that the VDOE has chosen to advance a divisive political agenda rather than listen to the record-breaking number of Virginia parents, teachers, and young people who submitted comments opposing these policies. And it’s disappointing that Spotsylvania followed suit by rushing this week’s vote, much as it did when it passed an overzealous book ban policy this spring.”

Spotsylvania’s new policy JA, “Ensuring Privacy, Dignity, and Respect for All Students,” passed by a 4–2 vote, with one School Board member, Dawn Shelley, abstaining.

Shelley said she would not vote against the policy because state code does require School Boards to adopt policies concerning the treatment of transgender students, but that she also would not vote for it.

“This scares me,” Shelley said. “Not all families are supportive. If a parent is called about their child and the child comes to school next day with black eye or worse, is the school division going to be blamed? Because our phone call is what harmed the child. That’s the main issue with this.”

Board member Lorita Daniels said she would not support the policy because it goes against federal policy. The U.S. Department of Education in 2021 indicated that it will enforce Title IX’s prohibition on discrimination on the basis of sex to include discrimination based on sexual orientation and discrimination based on gender identity.

And board member Nicole Cole said she sees the policy as showing a lack of concern for the welfare of all students.

Board members in support of the policy said they see it as protecting parents’ rights.

“Either you support parents’ rights or not. That’s how simple it is for me,” Chair Lisa Phelps said. “If you support parents’ rights or not, this vote is very telling.”

She called for a voice vote and when board members in the minority attempted to explain their understanding of the matter, she had their microphones silenced.

Kirk Twigg made the motion to approve the new policy.

“The parents in my Livingston District insist on keeping us safe,” he said. “They deserve a school division that will have their backs when it comes to their children’s education and a school division who will refer to their children by their birth name and sex. Further, we should not be keeping secrets from parents.”

Rabih Abuismail said he “whole-heartedly” cares about all Spotsylvania students, but also “loves the fact that being a parent is the most beautiful thing in the world.”

“When I send (my first) child to school, I’m hoping that child is being referred to by the name I gave them at birth,” he said. “At the heart of this policy, as has been stated, is parents. This is against no set group of people. As Christians, we love everyone.”

Some school divisions have indicated that they plan to reject the new model policies.

Fairfax County Public Schools superintendent Michelle Reid announced this week that the division would keep in place its old policies protecting students’ right to privacy and permitting transgender students to choose their pronouns, according to WTOP.

“Our existing policies still stand,” Reid said in a message to the school community. ” … We have concluded our detailed legal review and determined that our current Fairfax County Public School policies are consistent with federal and state anti-discrimination laws as required by the new model policies.”