Spotsylvania School Board leader names Taylor 'final candidate' for superintendent in July 9 letter

Spotsylvania School Board Chair Kirk Twigg on July 9 sent a letter to Jon Russell, then a special council at the Virginia Department of Education, informing him that Mark Taylor was "the final candidate for the superintendent position."

The letter, which The Free Lance–Star obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, is dated the day after the School Board met in a closed session to discuss "the two finalists for the superintendent position."

The board took no public vote at that meeting to recommend Taylor, who formerly was Spotsylvania County administrator and is a longtime friend of Twigg, for the position.

In the July 9 letter, Twigg wrote, "The Spotsylvania School Board and Mr. Mark Taylor are all in agreement that he is the final candidate for the superintendent position.

We were assured by [Russell's] office, GR Recruiting, and Mr. Taylor that all requirements have been met for Mr. Taylor to be placed on the Virginia state approved superintendent’s list."

Twigg sent the letter to Russell, who was hired by the School Board in August for the newly created position of manager of executive communications, as an email attachment.

The email—dated July 9 at 11:09 a.m. and sent from Twigg's personal email address—was titled "Confidential: Superintendent Letter Needed" and reads, "Per our discussion...please see attached."

Russell sent the letter on to Maggie Clemmons, VDOE's director of licensure and school leadership, on Monday, July 11.

"Attached is a formal letter from Spotsylvania school district requesting their newly-selected superintendent be added to the BOE list for approval. I have copied Chairman Twigg on this email so you can correspond with him on any additional documentation you will need.

Chairman Twigg, Maggie Clemmons can get you going in the right direction on this process," Russell wrote in an email.

Clemmons responded, saying that her office would need to have "a completed application on file to ensure the candidate meets all the conditions and requirements for licensure."

Clemmons asked Twigg to share whether an application packet had been submitted "on the candidate's behalf."

Twigg responded by saying that Taylor had not submitted an application and asking Clemmons to send one to him and to Taylor.

Taylor's name was not included in the list of candidates to be granted licensure by the Board of Education at its Aug. 17 when the board's agenda was first published, but it was added a few days later to correct "an oversight," VDOE spokesman Charles Pyle said.

The Board of Education on Aug. 17 pulled Taylor's name from the list in order to gather more information from the school division about his application.

The School Board on Aug. 25 held its first public vote on whether to recommend Taylor as superintendent, approving his appointment in a 4–3 vote.

Taylor has no background in public education or educational leadership. He told The Free Lance–Star in 2015 that his children were homeschooled.

In 2019, he left his position with Spotsylvania County to become administrator of Greene County, a smaller locality west of Orange.

Taylor's name is included in the list of candidates to be granted licensure by the Board of Education at its Sept. 15 meeting.