Spotsylvania School Board meeting again adjourns without conducting much business

Monday's Spotsylvania School Board meeting adjourned shortly before midnight with the board not taking up any of its action items, new or unfinished business.

There was a motion and second to adjourn the meeting but no official vote. Chairman Kirk Twigg instructed staff to cut off the microphone while board member Nicole Cole was explaining that she had business items to discuss.

The two action items on the agenda were a second reading approval of new policies and policy updates provided by the Virginia School Board Association in February and a first reading approval of policy updates provided in May.

The board held a closed session; heard public comments, board member comments and superintendent Mark Taylor's comments; and heard a report from staff on the student advisory group S.T.A.N.D before taking up the action items.

The VSBA provides its member school boards with recommended new policies and policy updates that are based on state and federal laws and regulations.

There were 32 updates and new policies recommended in February and 39 in May.

"We're sort of late on getting both sets approved," Dennis Martin, director of administrative services, told the board. "They are actually policies that should have been approved by now."

Lee Hill District representative Lisa Phelps said she has "a bunch of comments and changes that I've made" to the policies. After asking how long it would take to discuss and approve the policies, Courtland District representative Rabih Abuismail made a motion to defer the policy discussion.

Chancellor District representative Dawn Shelley asked that the board approve the policies Phelps did not have edits for, but Twigg said the board would discuss all the policies at a special meeting to be held after Thanksgiving.