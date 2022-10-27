Spotsylvania School Board member asks judge to block Taylor's appointment

Spotsylvania School Board member Nicole Cole on Wednesday filed a complaint with the county Circuit Court asking a judge to prevent the installation of Mark Taylor as division superintendent.

Her complaint is separate from the lawsuit attorney Charles King filed earlier this month in Richmond Circuit Court on behalf of Cole and another Spotsylvania parent. That petition asks the court to void the superintendent's license issued to Taylor by the state Board of Education.

"Plaintiff's central argument is the Board of Education either overlooked or ignored the licensing requirements contained in [Virginia Administrative Code section] 8VAC-390-10, which requires all division superintendents to have five years of satisfactory full-time administrative or supervisory experience in public schools," King wrote in a letter accompanying the complaint filed Wednesday. "Mr. Taylor cannot satisfy this requirement."

King said Wednesday that he expects a hearing on the request to be scheduled "in a few days."

Taylor is set to begin the job Nov. 1, according to the contract he and School Board Chair Kirk Twigg signed last month.