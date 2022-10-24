Spotsylvania School Board member files lawsuit against state Board of Education

Spotsylvania School Board member Nicole Cole filed a lawsuit seeking to void the superintendent's license issued to Mark Taylor, who is under contract to begin as the school division's new leader Nov. 1.

Leesburg attorney Charles King, who is representing Cole and fellow plaintiff Aubrey Litchfield, the parent of a student enrolled in Spotsylvania County Public Schools, filed the petition in Richmond Circuit Court on Friday.

The petition argues that the Board of Education erred in granting Taylor's license because he does not meet qualifications required of school division superintendents by Virginia Code.

It cites section 22.1-59 of the Code of Virginia, which states that the Board of Education "shall prescribe by regulation the minimum qualifications for the position of division superintendent of schools."

The regulations adopted by the Board of Education are laid out in Virginia Administrative Code section 8VAC-390-10, which states that to be eligible for a superintendent's license, applicants must have "five years of satisfactory and full-time experience in administration or supervision, or both, in public schools," in addition to other qualifications.

"The record contains no evidence Taylor has five years of satisfactory full-time experience in administration or supervision, or both, in public schools," Cole's petition states. "Specifically, Taylor has never been a principal, vice principal or held a position in the central office of a Virginia school division."

The Board of Education approved Taylor's licensure based on meeting requirements laid out in a different section of the administrative code, 8VAC20-23-630, which states, "An individual may be a candidate for the list of eligible division superintendents ... through the completion of the requirements in one of the following four options."

Taylor meets the qualifications under Option IV, which states that individuals shall have a master's degree or equivalent and three years of "successful, full-time experience in a senior leadership position."

Cole's petition argues that there is no language in either section of the administrative code "which exempts an Option IV candidate from the requirements of 8VAC-390-10."

The Board of Education is also tasked by law with prescribing requirements for the licensure of teachers and "other school personnel required to hold a license."

Those requirements are explained in Administrative Code section 8VAC20-23-40.

Cole's petition argues that those requirements apply to division superintendents and that Taylor doesn't meet them, either.

It asks the court to rule that the Board of Education erred in placing Taylor on the list of candidates eligible for the renewable division superintendent's license and to void his license.

The Board of Education voted 6–2 to grant licensure to Taylor last month. Board members who voted against licensing him—and several who voted to license him—said they would not have hired Taylor based on controversial posts made to a Facebook profile that appears to belong to him. Board members in September did not mention the existence of conflicting sections of administrative code, but at the board's meeting last week, president Dan Gecker asked the Attorney General's office to look into it.

Victoria LaCivita, a spokesperson for the Attorney General, said the office is looking into the matter.

Taylor's hiring was approved by the School Board in a 4–3 vote. Cole, who voted against hiring Taylor, said it was necessary for her to take the extra step of asking the court to intervene.

"It was necessary for two reasons," she said. "When I took my oath of office as a School Board member, I pledged to work to provide the highest quality of education for the children of Spotsylvania and I just couldn't sit and allow someone as patently unqualified as Mark Taylor to become the superintendent of schools.

"And also, the reasons that our board wants him for superintendent has nothing to do with anything good for the students or the educators or even the community of Spotsylvania."