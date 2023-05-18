For the second year in a row, Spotsylvania School Board members attended a conference with ties to several conservative political groups.

According to the list of payments posted weekly to the Spotsylvania County Public Schools website, the school division paid $500 in March for two registrations to the Virginia School Board Summit.

The summit, which was held March 3–4, was sponsored by the Noah Webster Educational Foundation — an organization that includes "parental engagement" and "faith and morality" among its five core principles. The event was described as being "designed to equip advocates for conservative values in education."

Additional sponsors of the summit included the Middle Resolution Policy Network — the policy arm of the Middle Resolution Political Action Committee, which has spent $1.5 million supporting Republican candidates for state and local office since 2009, according to the Virginia Public Access Project — and the Family Foundation, a faith-based organization headquartered in Richmond that "advocate(s) for policies based on Biblical principles," according to its website.

The Family Foundation publishes a "parental rights report card" that ranks members of the state Senate Education and Health Committee based on how they voted on bills supporting "anti-CRT education," school library oversight, education savings accounts, charter schools and the expansion of school choice legislation.

The Virginia School Board Summit included presentations on "Oversight of Sexual Content in Curriculum and School Libraries" and "Social-Emotional Learning: Past, Present and Future Implications."

Last May, School Board members Lisa Phelps and April Gillespie attended a Virginia Education Summit sponsored by the Middle Resolution Policy Network, which drew criticism from two other board members who said their requests to attend conferences sponsored by the Virginia School Board Association were denied by then-Chair Kirk Twigg.

In addition to the registration fee for the School Board Summit, the school division paid just under $500 for lodging in Glen Allen for the conference, according to the April 21, 2023, bill list.

Also in April, the school division paid $500 in dues for Gillespie and Phelps to join the School Board Member Alliance, a new professional organization founded to promote governance training for school board members in "common sense policies, parental rights, school choice, transparent governance, and fiscal responsibility," according to its website.

Membership in SBMA is by individual, rather than as an entire board, which is how the VSBA operates.

Spotsylvania schools in May paid $435 for two registrations to the annual VSBA conference, which will take place in July.

Earlier this year, the School Board voted narrowly to eliminate the ability of employees to have membership dues in the Spotsylvania Education Association deducted automatically from their paychecks, for the reason that voluntary donations to SEA violate policy that prohibits using school division property to engage in any activity supporting or opposing a candidate for public office or a political party.

According to VPAP, SEA has only ever made one campaign donation: $250 to then-Sen. Edd Houck, a Democrat, in 2008.

SEA is a local branch of the Virginia Education Association, which has a voluntary political arm that has contributed a total of $1.8 million to both Republican and Democratic candidates and groups since 1996.