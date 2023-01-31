Spotsylvania School Board members balk at time limits during budget session

The Spotsylvania County School Board again adjourned a meeting Monday without completing the approved agenda.

The meeting was a work session to discuss the budget for fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1. Superintendent Mark Taylor presented his $390.4 million budget request — which calls for $21.6 million in new funding from the county — at a special meeting last week.

The board went into recess at least four times during the three-and-a-half-hour meeting on Monday. Vice Chair April Gillespie called for the recesses each time a member who usually votes in the minority attempted to speak for longer than the five minutes that Chair Lisa Phelps allotted for questions about the budget.

Phelps announced at the beginning of the meeting that she was imposing a time limit for questions “in order to be efficient and mindful.”

Board members in total submitted 40 questions about the budget after last week’s presentation. Staff distributed answers to the questions — which have been posted on the School Board’s website — at the start of Monday’s work session.

Phelps said each board member could pick three questions — either from the submitted list or a new question — to bring up with Taylor and Chief Business Officer Prashant Shrestha during a question-and-answer session.

School Board members Nicole Cole and Dawn Shelley expressed frustration with limits imposed on the number of questions they could ask and the time given to ask them.

Cole also expressed confusion about a presentation given by Sintrel Dass and Cynthia Lott of the human resources consulting group Dass Advisors, which is conducting a study of the school division’s pay scale and compensation structure.

Taylor’s proposed budget includes $3.2 million to implement the first of three phases of recommended salary adjustments from the Dass study.

Dass and Lott on Monday described their methodology and comparison data, which they pulled from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, salary.com and neighboring school divisions.

They did not provide specifics about what adjustments they plan to recommend for Spotsylvania school division employees.

Cole said the $3.2 million proposed by Taylor to implement the Dass recommendations amount to little more than a retention initiative proposed by the state, which is a one-time bonus of $500 per contracted employee and $250 per noncontracted employee.

“This is a drop in the bucket,” she said of the $3.2 million. “Even phasing this in over three years, I can’t see how this addresses competitive pay.”

Taylor said his recommendation is based on county supervisors’ desire to make salary investments over multiple years, rather than all at once.

“As a matter of practicality and budget impact, we decided to divide it into thirds,” he said.

Taylor said the number he proposed was based on a “preliminary estimate” from Dass.

He also mentioned that there is a $19 million total investment in workforce in the proposed budget, which includes the first year of the Dass study recommendations and the state’s retention initiative and 5% raise.

Other board members asked few questions and praised the Dass study and Taylor and staff for the budget.

Board member Rabih Abuismail said he wants to improve compensation for the division’s paraeducators, and Phelps said she knows there are issues with pay compression in the existing salary structure.

Phelps declared the meeting adjourned after the board returned from a fourth recess. She called for the microphones to be cut off while board member Lorita Daniels was stating that the board still had work to do.

There is another budget work session and public hearing scheduled for Feb. 6.