Spotsylvania School Board members call for emergency meeting

Spotsylvania School Board members Dawn Shelley, Nicole Cole and Lorita Daniels called for an emergency meeting of the board to name an interim superintendent.

Shelley, Cole and Daniels sent emails to newly-elected board Chairman Kirk Twigg Wednesday morning.

"There is a need for you to call an emergency meeting of the SCPS Board for tonight or tomorrow as the current Board is breaking the laws of the state of Virginia, specifically VA Code 22.1-58, which requires a superintendent to officially be in place to operate our school system," Cole wrote in an email to Twigg. "There was no legal process followed [at Monday's meeting] to properly designate and place someone in the role."

The School Board fired superintendent Scott Baker without cause on Monday, following a closed session that may have been in violation of Virginia's open meeting requirements.

The board did not name an acting or interim superintendent Monday.

School division spokeswoman René Daniels said Tuesday that according to the division's organizational chart, deputy superintendent Carol Flenard is the acting superintendent until the board names an interim.