Spotsylvania School Board members hold town hall meeting

Spotsylvania School Board members Lorita Daniels and Rabih Abuismail attended a town hall meeting Sunday evening to hear community input about proposed changes to the public comments policy and school budget priorities.

Residents who addressed the board members were overwhelmingly opposed to a change to the public comments policy that would limit the number of speakers per topic to three.

The community members asked for more civility and respect between board members and between the board and the public this year, and identified capital improvements, special education, student mental health and staff salaries as top budget priorities.

Daniels and Abuismail, who last year were on opposing sides of most votes, brought up the idea of the town hall with a group of Spotsylvania citizens, who then arranged the date and location.

Daniels, who represents the Salem District, has held several town halls to hear from her constituents during her time on the board.

"I love doing town halls," she said. "It's one of the ways we as U.S. citizens can talk to our elected officials. I'm just here to listen."

Abuismail said he "takes responsibility" for not having held a town hall in the past. He said he believes board members can agree on 80% of issues and wants to spend less time on the 20% of issues that are divisive.

The town hall was moderated by Miriam Liss, a psychology professor at the University of Mary Washington.

"The goal is for this to be a successful, positive opportunity to share ... [and for] our board members to hear input into policies around public comments and budgetary priorities," Liss said.

The board at its regular meeting on Dec. 9 is scheduled to vote on changes to the public comments policy that would reduce the time given to each speaker from five to three minutes and put a cap on the number of speakers who can address any one topic.

At several meetings last year, the public comments period went on for so long that it was late in the evening — sometimes past midnight — before board members could take up any new business.

Liss said it's clear the public wants to be heard and also true that board members have a finite amount of time and attention.

Citizens who spoke at the town hall said they would not be opposed to reducing the amount of time given to each speaker but did not want to see the number of speakers per topic limited.

"The Board of Supervisors offers multiple opportunities for public comment each month," said Rich Lieberman, who runs a Facebook page supporting public education in the county. "Whereas with the School Board, you have to save everything for one month."

Several speakers said the public comment period is their only opportunity to address board members who aren't responsive to emails or phone calls.

"There are some board members who don't respond to any form of communication," said Jeff Kent.

Mike Cotter, a former administrator with Spotsylvania schools, said there is a lack of trust between the public and the board that would further deteriorate if limits were placed on the number of speakers.

Rather than limiting speakers, town hall attendees suggested that board members could take a short break once every hour during a lengthy comments session.

People who spoke on Sunday were passionate about their budget priorities for the next fiscal year. They want to see improved facility maintenance and more parity among schools in terms of what capital projects are funded. They want more money invested in special education, student mental health, female athletic teams and the arts.

Several speakers said they want the school division to address the issue of kids going hungry during the school day. Schools get monthly supplies of snacks from the area Food Bank, but social workers have said the need is greater than what the Food Bank can supply, and teachers have said they are purchasing snacks with their own money to keep in their classrooms.

New division superintendent Mark Taylor attended the town hall and at the end of the event accepted a request from Lieberman to address attendees.

Taylor said there is "clearly a problem with maintenance" and that he is "determined to address it."

"It's not just a matter of throwing money at it," he said. "It's a matter of management, it's a matter of strategies, it's a matter of ordering our efforts."

Taylor said he is "looking at the snack issue" but that the school division is already "putting on the trays at lunch the maximum amount of calories that are allowed to be put on the tray by federal guidelines."

He said he sees healthy food being thrown away and that he "has a problem" with kids "snacking on sugar and white flour."

"We know that childhood obesity is a problem, we know that pre-diabetes is a problem, and contributing to that with snacks that spike blood sugar is not positive for our young people," Taylor said.

He also said he questions whether providing students with bags of meals for weekends and holidays should be a responsibility of the school division.

"There is a point at which there is a role for social services," Taylor said. "Are the people getting what they need through social services?"

For information on the Spotsylvania School Board's Jan. 9 meeting, the first of 2023, check Wednesday's edition of the Free Lance–Star.