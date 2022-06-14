Spotsylvania School Board rejects opt-out form for library books

The Spotsylvania County School Board on Monday voted against creating a policy that would allow parents to opt their children out of being able to check out certain books from school libraries.

School Board member Nicole Cole made the motion to begin working on the new policy. Her motion failed by a 4–3 vote, with Chair Kirk Twigg and members April Gillespie, Lisa Phelps and Rabih Abuismail voting against it.

Cole said her motion was inspired by comments from several citizens who spoke at Monday’s meeting pressing for the board to find solutions to parental concerns about explicit content in school library books without removing the books altogether.

Last month, a parent initiated challenges of eight books that were in high school library collections. According to the school division’s policy IIA-R, committees made up of school staff and community members read each of the books and determined that they were suitable for high school libraries.

The parent has challenged the committees’ decisions and the challenge now goes to the division superintendent and finally the School Board, according to the policy.

Rebecca Murray, a retired school librarian, on Monday said she presented the board with a draft of an opt-out form that parents could sign at the beginning of the 2022–23 school year.

The form would allow parents to prevent their children from checking out books by any of the challenged authors—E.R.. Frank, John Green, George Matthew Johnson, Patricia McCormick, Toni Morrison, Abdi Nazemian and Ashley Hope Pérez—or books by any other authors or with any certain titles.

“I do believe that every parent in this room ultimately wants what’s best for their child,” Murray said during her comments. “It’s time to look for solutions, for compromise, over division.”

Board members who voted against Cole’s motion said they wanted to wait until after a new superintendent is in place before developing a new policy.

School Board attorney Brad King also reminded the board that Senate Bill 656, which passed the General Assembly in March, requires the Virginia Department of Education to develop model policies for ensuring parental notification of “any instructional material that includes sexually explicit content.”

The bill requires the VDOE to develop the model policies by July 31 and for local school boards to adopt policies consistent with the model policies by Jan. 31, 2023, but it refers to “instructional material” and not library books, which are considered “supplemental material,” interim superintendent Carol Flenard told board members Monday.

King noted that the bill also states “the provisions of the bill shall not be construed as requiring or providing for the censoring of books in public elementary and secondary schools.”

Also on Monday, the board voted 4–3 against a motion by Cole to develop a safety policy for School Board meetings.

The board approved by a 5–2 vote a motion by Abuismail to schedule a special meeting to discuss a recent social media post made by Cole shortly after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, last month.

The statement, which Cole posted to her personal Facebook page and has since deleted, attributed the shooting to white nationalist sentiments.

Many speakers during public comments on Monday read the post aloud, decried it as racist and offensive and called for Cole to be censured.

Abuismail called for the special meeting “to discuss the actions of Ms. Cole’s post.”

Cole responded by saying, “My post was not part of the business of this board.”

“I have every right to make a post,” she continued. “People don’t like the post. Fine. They made their comments, but for this board to take an action as if this were the business of the board is egregious. You’re trying to make it into something that it is not and I am not going to designate time for it.”

Shelley joined Cole in voting against the special meeting.

Lorita Daniels joined the majority in support of Abuismail’s motion, but noted, “everyone has done things that may not look appropriate on this dais.”

“I just want to make my board members aware that if you bring one of us in for a special meeting for specific conduct, there is additional conduct that has happened on this School Board that should be addressed as well,” Daniels continued.

The agenda for Monday’s meeting as approved included no action items or new business.

An earlier draft agenda, dated June 6 and sent to board members last week, included two items that were removed from the consent agenda before Monday’s meeting—approval of a memorandum of understanding with the Rappahannock Area Community Services Board to provide counseling services in school division buildings and the first reading of a revised policy governing the use of restraint and seclusion.

Preparation of the meeting agenda is the responsibility of the chair, according to the board’s policies. Twigg did not respond Tuesday to a question about why the items were removed.

