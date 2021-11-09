Spotsylvania School Board orders libraries to remove 'sexually explicit' books

“It is incumbent on us to make sure that whatever the policy says we need to do, we’re doing, and if something needs to be strengthened, it’s on us to do it,” Sims said.

But Abuismail said that whatever processes are in place “haven’t worked” and demanded an immediate audit of all school division library holdings.

He said he doesn’t like the idea of Rapp’s book being on school division library shelves for one more night and that the fact that it is in a school library means public schools “would rather have our kids reading gay pornography than about Christ.”

Abuismail accused division Superintendent Scott Baker of not being proactive by looking into school library holdings before parents raised concerns.

“Dr. Baker, you saw this coming from Northern Virginia—did it not occur to you to check what is on our libraries?” he asked.

Baker said he will take responsibility for any failure of the process for selecting library books.

“I would not have thought to do an audit because I have great faith and trust in our librarians,” he said. “If we find something being missed in a process, then we do refine the process. There was no ill intent here. We don’t have all the information.”