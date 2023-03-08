The Spotsylvania School Board will hold a special meeting on Thursday after canceling Monday’s regular meeting.

The posted agenda for the special meeting is identical to the agenda for Monday’s meeting, except there will be no public or board member comments.

Two board members, Dawn Shelley and Nicole Cole, have requested multiple times that Chair Lisa Phelps add public comments back to the agenda.

According to School Board policy BDDC, any member of the school board “shall” submit items for inclusion on a proposed agenda to the chair.

Three members of the public also emailed Phelps, copying The Free Lance–Star, to request that public comments be added to the agenda for Thursday’s meeting.

“The cancelation of the March 6, 2023, School Board meeting due to not having a quorum, was disappointing. [It] is also hard to believe that that many School Board Members could not be in attendance when this meeting has been scheduled for weeks,” wrote Tom Eichenberg, a retired administrator with Spotsylvania schools.

“We are requesting that public comments be added back onto the agenda for Thursday, March 9, 2023. This is not a special meeting as we believe that the same agenda will be followed ... except for the public comments.”

Phelps did not respond Wednesday to a question from The Free Lance–Star about whether she planned to add public comments.

Thursday’s meeting will be the first since School Board member and former Chairman Kirk Twigg was arrested and charged with felony forgery of a public record.