Spotsylvania School Board rescinds explicit book ban

He read aloud a passage depicting a sexual encounter between a male teacher and female student from a book that he said is in county middle and high school libraries.

“Now that everyone has gotten everything out about the narrative they want, I just want to real quick show the public why I’m taking a stance against these books,” Abuismail said. “That was not about gay or lesbian, it was the fact that it portrayed pedophilia and it has no room in our schools.”

During the hours of public comment, school community members spoke about libraries as safe spaces and important centers of education for youth and about books as tools for developing empathy and awareness of a wider world.

“This board doesn’t understand who our students really are,” said one county librarian. “We have students who are victims of sexual abuse, who have been forced to prostitute, who have two moms or two dads, who identify as LGBTQ+, whose home is drug-infested. The school library is a safe place for them to find themselves in books.”

Maria Glass, a retired county high school teacher who said she had Abuismail in one of her classes when he was a student in the county, said that of the 7,000 high school students in Spotsylvania, “too many of them are not leading a ‘Brady Bunch’ life.”