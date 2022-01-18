Spotsylvania School Board rescinds mask mandate, starting Jan. 24

The Spotsylvania County School Board voted 4–3 Tuesday to remove the mask mandate for students, staff and visitors to school buildings effective Jan. 24.

Board Chair Kirk Twigg, April Gillespie, Lisa Phelps and Rabih Abuismail voted in favor of making masks optional.

Masks will still be required on school buses under federal law.

Board member Lorita Daniels put forward a substitute motion asking the board to delay the vote until after the Virginia Supreme Court decides whether Gov. Glen Youngkin's executive order allowing parents to opt out of mask mandates conflicts with a General Assembly bill requiring that schools follow CDC guidelines for COVID-19 mitigation, which includes masking.

Twelve parents in Chesapeake filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Youngkin, asking for the executive order to be suspended. Daniels said it would be prudent for the board to delay making a decision on masking until the argument has been settled, but her motion to table the vote did not pass.