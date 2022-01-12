Spotsylvania School Board schedules emergency meeting on interim superintendent

The Spotsylvania School Board has scheduled an emergency meeting for Friday to name an interim superintendent after three members noted that state law requires the county to have one.

School Board members Dawn Shelley, Nicole Cole and Lorita Daniels sent emails to newly-elected board Chairman Kirk Twigg on Wednesday morning, saying the board may have violated the law when it failed to identify a temporary replacement for Superintendent Scott Baker, who was fired Monday.

“There is a need for you to call an emergency meeting of the SCPS Board for tonight or tomorrow as the current Board is breaking the laws of the state of Virginia, specifically VA Code 22.1-58, which requires a superintendent to officially be in place to operate our school system,” Cole wrote in an email to Twigg. “There was no legal process followed [at Monday’s meeting] to properly designate and place someone in the role.”

The board voted 4–3 Monday—with Shelley, Cole and Daniels opposed—to fire Baker without cause following a closed session that may have been in violation of Virginia’s open meeting requirements.

The board did not name an acting or interim superintendent Monday.