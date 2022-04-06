Spotsylvania School Board selects firm to conduct superintendent search

The Spotsylvania School Board at a special meeting Tuesday selected the firm GR Recruiting to conduct the search for a new superintendent.

Board Chair Kirk Twigg and members April Gillespie, Lisa Phelps and Rabih Abuismail voted to approve selection of the firm, while Nicole Cole voted against it.

Dawn Shelley and Lorita Daniels abstained from the vote, explaining they needed more information.

At a special meeting last week, the board approved tasking Daniels and Gillespie with collecting proposals from firms for conducting the superintendent search. The board was to receive proposals for review Monday.

The selection of GR Recruiting came after a lengthy closed session, which the board unanimously voted at the meeting to add to the agenda, for the purpose of "consulting with legal counsel regarding the award of a public contract involving the expenditure of public funds."

Following the closed session, Shelley asked the board's clerk, Dennis Martin, to read aloud the sections of Virginia Code permitting the closed session.

The two sections cited, 2.2-3711(A)(8) and 2.2-3711(A)(29), permit closed meetings for "consultation with legal counsel ... regarding specific legal matters" and for "discussion of the award of public contracts ... where discussion in an open session would adversely affect the bargaining position or negotiating strategy of the public body."

Shelley then voted not to certify the closed session, stating that she believed "other topics were discussed" that were not permitted by the referenced code.

The other six board members voted to certify the closed session.

The board's attorney, Brad King, will now begin negotiating a contract with GR Recruiting.

King told board members on Tuesday that per board protocol, he will be sharing results of the negotiations with Twigg as Board chair.

"The chair is responsible for communicating with his colleagues," King said.

GR Recruiting is the firm that Gillespie and Phelps proposed hiring at the board's first special meeting about the superintendent search March 1.

Fairfax County Public Schools is using the firm to conduct its superintendent search.

The board fired Superintendent Scott Baker on Jan. 10 and per Virginia Code must appoint a replacement within 180 days.

The board can request additional time from the state superintendent for public instruction if a replacement has not been appointed within 120 days.

