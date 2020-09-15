Spotsylvania School Board sticks with plan to begin hybrid model in October

In response to the speakers, Abuismail questioned the effectiveness of face coverings in stopping the spread of the virus and said the decision to wear a mask or not should be entirely up to the individual.

"If people would put their faith in God instead of a mask or a piece of fabric, things would be a little better," he said.

Marc Broklawski, a Spotsylvania parent affiliated with Safe Spotsy Schools, said more tests need to be administered to determine the true prevalence of COVID-19.

"We're averaging 150 tests in a county with a population of 136,000," Broklawski said. "That doesn't tell what's really happening."

Kathleen Taylor, a Spotsylvania teacher, said if the division requires teachers to return when they don't feel safe, many will choose to quit, exacerbating an existing teacher shortage. She said a classroom with COVID-19 mitigation procedures in place will not look like a traditional classroom and is "not worth the risk."

Taylor also said that if schools do reopen, they might have to close again if there is a COVID-19 outbreak, and that would negatively affect the students with special needs or lack of internet access who are currently receiving in-person education.