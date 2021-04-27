Spotsylvania School Board struggling to make required budget cuts

Spotsylvania County School Board members were unable on their first attempt to identify anything they want to cut from the division's budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
The board met Monday for the first of three scheduled work sessions during which they must make nearly $2.1 million in cuts in order to balance the budget for fiscal year 2022, which begins July 1.
The county Board of Supervisors earlier this month approved a $311.6 million operating budget for the division, which includes $132.6 million in local funding.
This is a $900,000—or 0.69 percent—increase over last fiscal year's local funding, but the new revenue is restricted to debt service, Prashant Shrestha, chief business officer for the school division, told School Board members in a presentation at Monday's work session.
The school division will receive a total of $11.4 million in new funding next fiscal year, including state and federal revenue, but the budget approved by the School Board required $13.4 million to fully fund all its identified needs, which include a 6 percent across-the-board raise for division employees, a one-time bus driver longevity bonus, six new teacher positions and seven new counselor positions.
Shrestha shared information Monday that he prepared in collaboration with the county finance department, showing that the amount of local transfer to the school division has decreased from about 60 percent of the general fund in fiscal year 2000 to about 44 percent in fiscal year 2022.
The presentation also noted that county revenue is projected to increase by $16.5 million, or nearly 6 percent, while the transfer to the school division is increasing 0.69 percent.
School Board members struggled Monday to find anything they are willing to cut from their approved budget.
"I want the public to understand that we are in a huge dilemma right now," School Board Chair Dawn Shelley said. "We have seven members up here and no one wants to cut anything at this point in time.
This budget was unanimously approved by this board to support the students of Spotsylvania county and to support the students, we want to do a pay increase for our staff so that we can continue to have the best and the brightest. So right now, it looks like we’re at standstill."
Livingston District representative Kirk Twigg suggested that division administrators look through their operating budgets and come up with $3 million in possible cuts, but Shelley said the budget has already been "scrubbed."
The board had approved providing a 6 percent salary increase to all staff in the new fiscal year, after a proposed 4 percent increase was eliminated from the current fiscal year's budget due to the pandemic.
Members asked to see what the savings would be if staff salary increases were reduced. Dropping proposed raises to 5.5 percent for all would save $1 million and to 5 percent would save $2.1 million, Shrestha said.
The Virginia General Assembly is providing funds to local school divisions to help give employees a 5 percent raise, there is also a required local match, which Shelley said the division is not receiving in the county's approved budget.
The School Board will meet again on May 3 to work on balancing the budget, which must occur by May 10 so that contracts can be issued to staff for the coming school year.
Adele Uphaus–Conner: 540/735-1973
@flsadele