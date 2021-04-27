Spotsylvania School Board struggling to make required budget cuts

The presentation also noted that county revenue is projected to increase by $16.5 million, or nearly 6 percent, while the transfer to the school division is increasing 0.69 percent.

School Board members struggled Monday to find anything they are willing to cut from their approved budget.

"I want the public to understand that we are in a huge dilemma right now," School Board Chair Dawn Shelley said. "We have seven members up here and no one wants to cut anything at this point in time.

This budget was unanimously approved by this board to support the students of Spotsylvania county and to support the students, we want to do a pay increase for our staff so that we can continue to have the best and the brightest. So right now, it looks like we’re at standstill."

Livingston District representative Kirk Twigg suggested that division administrators look through their operating budgets and come up with $3 million in possible cuts, but Shelley said the budget has already been "scrubbed."

The board had approved providing a 6 percent salary increase to all staff in the new fiscal year, after a proposed 4 percent increase was eliminated from the current fiscal year's budget due to the pandemic.