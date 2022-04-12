Spotsylvania School Board takes steps to include student representation

The Spotsylvania School Board will begin working with staff and students to create a policy permitting student representation to the board.

The board at its regular meeting Monday unanimously approved a motion by Lorita Daniels to appoint two members to work with staff to write the policy, with student input.

The board had been set to discuss proposed revisions to the public comments policy and a proposal to hold two meetings a month, but voted to remove those items from the agenda at the beginning of the meeting.

The board also voted to table a proposal to amend the minutes of the Jan. 10 meeting, which is at the center of a lawsuit alleging that Board Chair Kirk Twigg and members April Gillespie, Lisa Phelps and Rabih Abuismail violated Virginia’s Freedom of Information Act.

“This will come back at a future meeting,” Twigg said.

Abuismail and Daniels are the two board members tasked with leading the effort to create a new policy governing student representation to the board, either in the form of a student member or an advisory council.

Daniels and Abuismail will work with Dennis Martin, School Board clerk, and Rene Daniels, director of communication for the school division, to write the new policy, which will be based on similar policies in place at other Virginia school divisions and a proposal for a Student Advisory Council that was developed in recent weeks by a coalition of students from several county high schools.

Two of those students, seniors Dante Braden and Sydney Walczak, stayed until the end of the meeting, which adjourned after 1 a.m., to advocate for student representation on the board.

Student presence at and participation in Spotsylvania School Board meetings has increased since the pandemic and especially since November, when Twigg and Abuismail made comments in support of banning and burning “sexually explicit” books.

“I thank you for allowing me to speak at this time,” said Walczak, who was invited to address the board during the discussion about establishing student representation, which occurred after midnight.

“I want to make it known that as a student, and not an elected official, I don’t [usually] have the privilege to engage in these conversations. I don’t have the privilege of sharing a slideshow and participating in back-room deals,” Walczak said, explaining why she supports student representation. “We want to make the first step towards eventual policy. Dante and I are fully committed. This is our dream.”

The entire board supported the motion to write a new policy, but some members—as well as some parents and students who spoke during public comments—had concerns.

“My only concern is that it would become more about activism,” Gillespie said. “I have already received notifications that children are being excluded from this committee of students because of their differing views. I don’t agree with children being involved in activism, especially when it’s school-sanctioned.”

Student Hayley Searles said during public comments that she feels students with opposing views are being excluded from the group advocating for student representation.

“For me personally, there are some students who don’t appreciate my help and input and wanted to kick me out,” she said. “It shows that some people are not willing to work with other students and some opinions will not be represented.”

Another student, Nick Bartram, said the goal of student representation to the board is not political.

“[Student representation] is meant to uplift the voices of concerned students—those of us who feel undervalued,” Bartram said. “I see two distinct voices fighting and tonight is the same. Past the usual division, I see one unified group of students fighting for one cause. I cannot overstate the importance of representation. It will elevate the opinions of students.”

Also on Monday, board member Dawn Shelley made a motion to give all staff who work 10 or more hours a week a $1,000 bonus, if there is enough of the $14 million in carryover funds from fiscal year 2021 left over.

Last fall, the board approved giving all staff the $1,000 bonus, but on March 28 the board approved, in a 4–3 vote, extending the full $1,000 bonus only to staff who work 20 or more hours, make less than $100,000 annually and are not administrators.

Staff who work between 10 and 20 hours per week will receive $500 and those who work up to 10 hours will receive $250, before taxes.

Remaining funds after the bonuses have been paid are to be distributed to specific academic and athletic programs, according to the motion approved last month.

Shelley said she is “deeply concerned” about the number of staff resigning from the division.

As of Monday, there have been 246 licensed staff resignations this year, spokeswoman Rene Daniels said Monday, and Chief Financial Officer Prashant Shrestha said during the meeting that “the list of resignations and retirements keeps growing.”

“I am worried about how our students are going to get to school next year and about how large their classes could be,” Shelley said. “I want you to think about how overflowing classes will affect our students’ mental health needs.”

Shelley agreed to table her motion until April 25, when division staff said more information would be available about how much of the carryover remains.

“I would expect that this board would have an appropriate conversation about this, thinking honestly about supporting those people who were not privy to the $1,000,” Shelley said.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.