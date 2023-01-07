Spotsylvania School Board to consider changes to policies governing public comments, prohibition against harassment

The Spotsylvania School Board on Monday will consider revisions to several division policies, including those regulating public comments and meeting rules of order, and prohibiting harassment and retaliation.

The board will hold its first regular meeting of 2023 on Monday. Following the election of a new chair and vice-chair, the board is scheduled to approve an updated code of ethics and revisions to seven policies and regulations.

The revised code of ethics includes one new sentence: "I will always abstain from physical, sexual, and verbal harassment of school employees, agents, volunteers, contractors, or other persons subject to the supervision and control of the school division."

There are numerous proposed changes to policies outlining the format for regular business meetings. They include moving the closed session from the beginning of the meeting to the middle, between public comments and board member comments; capping the amount of time allotted for individual board member comments, superintendent comments and reports to three minutes; and reducing the time given to citizens for public comments from five to three minutes.

The board is proposing that the elected clerk — who in the past has been Director of Administrative Services Dennis Martin — no longer serve as the parliamentarian, whose job it is to interpret bylaws, rules of procedure and Robert's Rules of Order.

Instead, a designee of the board chair — or the superintendent, if the designee is not available — would serve in that role.

Proposed changes to the order of business would prevent board members from bringing up old or new business at a meeting unless there is a successful vote to amend the agenda or suspend the rules of order.

"Old business and new business shall only be added to the agenda by the School Board Chairman before the regular meeting agenda is made public," the policy would read.

The board is also proposing removing "School Board members" from the definition of "school personnel" in the division's policy prohibiting harassment and retaliation, which reads, "It is a violation of this policy for any student or school personnel to harass [or tolerate harassment against] a student or school personnel based on sex, gender, race, color, national origin, disability, religion, ancestry, age, marital status, genetic information, or any other characteristic protected by law or based on a belief that such characteristic exists at school or any school-sponsored activity."

In December, the board approved waiving a requirement that policies must be read twice before they are adopted.

There are no action items or new business items included in the agenda for Monday's meeting.