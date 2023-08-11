The Spotsylvania School Board on Monday will consider adopting a new policy on the treatment of transgender students that is based on the model policy released by the Virginia Department of Education under the direction of Gov. Glenn Youngkin last month.

Like the model policy, Spotsylvania’s new policy JA is titled, “Ensuring Privacy, Dignity and Respect for All Students.”

It states that parents must be “informed and given an opportunity to object” before “counseling services pertaining to gender are given” to a student and that the school division personnel can only refer to a student by the name in the student’s official record or “any nickname commonly associated with the name that appears in the student’s official record,” and only with the pronouns “appropriate to the sex” appearing in the official record.

School personnel can use a different name or pronoun only with written permission from the student’s parent.

The policy also states that students must use the bathroom that corresponds with the sex that appears on the student’s record and that participation in “any school program, event, or activity (including extracurricular activities) that is separated by sex ... shall be determined by sex rather than gender or gender identity.”

The VDOE policies that were in effect before July were enacted under Youngkin’s predecessor, Gov. Ralph Northam. They allowed transgender students to use restrooms, locker rooms and changing facilities that matched their gender identity.

In a statement about the new policies, Youngkin said they “reaffirm my administration’s continued commitment to ensure that every parent is involved in conversations regarding their child’s education, upbringing and care.”

Advocates for LGBTQ+ children have called the new policies “dangerous.”

“Today, Gov. Youngkin and the VDOE made a dangerous, politically motivated decision to ignore the thousands of Virginians who submitted public comments in opposition to his proposed model policies — policies which single out transgender and nonbinary youths in our schools,” said Narissa Rahaman, executive director of Equality Virginia, in a statement issued upon the release of the new policies.

roddy bell-shelton biggs, intern minister at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg who identifies as nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns and lowercase letters, said transgender and nonbinary youth they have talked with about the VDOE policies are “terrified.”

biggs said for trans and nonbinary students, use of their preferred pronouns and names is not just a matter of respect, but of safety.

They pointed to data gathered by The Trevor Project, showing transgender and nonbinary youth who reported having their pronouns respected by all or even some people in their lives attempted suicide at half the rate of those who did not have their pronouns respected.

“Even if you have just one supportive adult figure in your life, that decreases those risks” of suicidal ideation, self harm or completed suicide, biggs said. “So having policies that say teachers aren’t even allowed to be that supportive person without fear of losing their job is dangerous.”

biggs also said a policy preventing students from accessing counseling without parental notification could be dangerous.

“Because maybe talking to that counselor is your way of saying, ‘I know that if I told my parents, they would kill me,’ and now your counselor has to tell your parents,” biggs said.

Approval of the new policy is one of three action items on the agenda for Monday’s meeting, but the board is scheduled to authorize other actions as part of a consent agenda packed with 13 items.

Consent agenda items are generally voted on together in one block, rather than being discussed and voted on individually. The consent agenda comes before public comments on the agenda for Monday’s meeting.

Among the consent agenda items are approval of a change in the deadline for submitting an application for a charter school from Sept. 30 to Dec. 20 of the year prior to which the charter school desires to open.

The school division said Thursday the new date “works better with the school calendar,” but did not answer a question about whether it expects to receive a charter school application this year.

The board routinely approves donations as part of the consent agenda. This month, the list of donations includes 92 books that were originally donated by teachers and librarians to Smith Station Elementary School in March of this year.

These books have been “under review” by the school division since May.

The list of donations to be approved Monday also includes two copies each of 26 titles donated to the school division by Brave Books, which according to its website publishes “faith-based children’s books that teach traditional values.”

“We founded Brave Books because, while we were trying to raise our children to love their God and country, we became more and more aware that there is a real war being waged for the hearts and minds of the next generation,” a description of the company on its website reads. “BRAVE Books created an alternative to the current progressive agenda dominating children’s literature. Each book teaches a new traditional value that makes America so special.”

In one of the donated titles, “children will learn that boys are not girls, and Elephants Are Not Birds,” the description of the book reads. Another, “Paws Off My Cannon,” is “a children’s book that teaches kids the importance of the Second Amendment.”

Also on the consent agenda is the reclassification of 10 vacant full-time teaching positions to paraprofessional positions.

According to staff, there is a “lack of qualified applicants” in the area of elementary education.

“As a result, the number of teachers assigned to each (school) was reduced, and class size increased in some areas. To support schools impacted by this, administration is recommending that up to 10 vacant teaching positions be reclassified to para positions for FY 2024 to allow schools to hire full time paras to support teachers and/or grade levels with increased class sizes,” the agenda notes.

The School Board has already approved the reclassification of 60 full-time teaching positions to interim teachers for the school year that began this week.

Interim teachers only need an associate’s degree or at least 60 college credits and must be actively enrolled in a teacher education program.

As of July 24, the division had 130 vacant teaching positions, or 7% of all teaching positions, according to a report provided to the board at the last regular meeting.

Schools with the highest percentage of vacant teaching positions are Cedar Forest Elementary, with 16.7% of positions vacant; Chancellor High School, with 13.8%; Courthouse Road Elementary with 10.5%; Harrison Road Elementary with 14.8%; Parkside Elementary with 11.6%; and Salem Elementary with 12.8%.