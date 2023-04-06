The Spotsylvania School Board on Monday will consider removing the Spotsylvania Education Association from the list of organizations that are approved to receive voluntary employee salary deductions.

Regulation DLB-R2 allows employees to pay membership dues, make donations to charitable organizations or contribute to certain benefits through deductions taken from their regular paychecks. Approved voluntary deductions include disability insurance, optional group life insurance, cancer care, charitable organizations and professional dues to the SEA and the Virginia Professional Educators.

According to the posted agenda for the upcoming meeting, the board will consider revisions to the regulation DLB-R2 that remove SEA from the approved list and add the following sentence:

“In accordance with policy GBG [use any school division property to engage in any activity supporting or opposing a candidate for public office or a political party] labor unions and other political organizations are disqualified from participating in voluntary payroll deduction.”

VPE would still be an approved vendor.

According to its website, VPE, which claims a membership of about 10,000 Virginia educators, “rejects the negative tactics, partisan politics and controversial agendas that are typical of most teacher unions.”

Among the association’s core beliefs are that it “does not promote controversial social issues unrelated to education.”

SEA is a local member of the Virginia Education Association. According to its website, VEA has 40,000 members across the state and is “dedicated to advancing quality instruction and curriculum, adequate funding, and excellent working conditions for Virginia public employees.”

Though VEA is sometimes described as a labor union, the Spotsylvania School Board has not adopted an ordinance to recognize labor unions or enter into collective bargaining with them.

SEA president Clarence Collins said the local chapter’s mission is to “represent member and student and community issues to make sure that we give voice where a voice is not present.”

Collins said he believes the intention of removing the payroll deduction for SEA is to “silence us.”

“It will very likely have the opposite effect,” he said.

Collins said the policy revisions are political and that it is disappointing “that we are continuing to focus our energies on things that at the end of the day don’t matter for the life of the students and the community.”

He said SEA and VEA are nonpartisan and focused on “the right to a high-quality education for Virginia students.”

“Frankly, I don’t care if you are a Democrat, a Republican, a Tea Party member, a Libertarian — if you are focused on securing public education for these students, we’ll talk to you, we’ll work with you and we’ll help you advance your agenda,” Collins said. “We are a student- and educator- and community-driven organization and we keep our promises.”

Also on Monday, the School Board will also consider revisions to policy BCG, which concerns the board’s attorney. The proposed revision adds a sentence stating that, “The School Board Attorney shall sign all finalized employment contracts between the Board Chairperson, Interim Superintendent or Superintendent.”

The other action items on the board’s agenda are approval of the annual application for federal grant funding to support preschool and school-aged special education programs, approval of revisions to the instructional calendar for 2023–34 and approval of revisions to the Memorandum of Understanding with the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office for school resource officers.