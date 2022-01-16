Spotsylvania School Board to consider removing several board policies, altering public input schedule

"Individual School Board members do not have the authority to commission staff reports or order the Superintendent to task staff to prepare reports," according to the policy.

The policy also states that school division staff should communicate with the School Board through the superintendent; that individual staff members should not communicate with individual board members "except where expressly authorized by Board action or by the Superintendent, or necessitated by the legal duties"; and that an individual board member cannot investigate individual personnel or a student without the involvement of the superintendent.

"A School Board member is required to be impartial so that when the matter comes to the School Board, an individual Board member does not have a real or perceived conflict of interest and is not required to recuse himself/herself," the policy states.

Finally, policy BG-R states that board members should refrain from using their position on the board for "personal or partisan gain."