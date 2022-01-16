Spotsylvania School Board to consider removing several board policies, altering public input schedule

The Spotsylvania County School Board plans to consider removing a board policy that prevents individual board members from tasking division staff, investigating student or personnel matters or using their position on the board for partisan gain.
The board will also discuss the school division's mask mandate, the provision of free cellphones to board members and the division's food services contract, according to the agenda for Tuesday's meeting.
In a departure from the School Board's usual meeting agenda, the agenda for the upcoming meeting moves public comments after new business.
Battlefield District representative Nicole Cole said Friday that the agenda change will limit public input into the board's decisions.
"The agenda is posted so we can get public comment on the things we are going to be voting on later, but you put public comment after [new business], so we can’t hear it," Cole said. "That’s a manipulation of our citizens and the community. You're saying that you are involving the public, but where your public isn't in agreement with what you're trying to do, now you're trying to limit their input."
Policy BG-R, which the board adopted in March 2019, states that the School Board must direct all requests for reports, studies and information from staff only to the superintendent.
"Individual School Board members do not have the authority to commission staff reports or order the Superintendent to task staff to prepare reports," according to the policy.
The policy also states that school division staff should communicate with the School Board through the superintendent; that individual staff members should not communicate with individual board members "except where expressly authorized by Board action or by the Superintendent, or necessitated by the legal duties"; and that an individual board member cannot investigate individual personnel or a student without the involvement of the superintendent.
"A School Board member is required to be impartial so that when the matter comes to the School Board, an individual Board member does not have a real or perceived conflict of interest and is not required to recuse himself/herself," the policy states.
Finally, policy BG-R states that board members should refrain from using their position on the board for "personal or partisan gain."
"An individual Board member should refrain from speaking from the dais in a manner which gives the appearance of campaigning," the policy states. "An individual Board member has no authority to request of school administration or staff to distribute campaign literature/materials or interrupt the instructional day in order to address faculty or staff. The principal of the building is the person in charge of the building and determines what contact is appropriate in accordance with School Board policy."
Cole said the policy preserves the impartiality of School Board members.
She said that, in the absence of an explanation for the changes from School Board Chairman Kirk Twigg, it appears Twigg and three School Board members who support him are removing barriers that might limit their control of the county's schools.
"That's not fair to the families, to the parents and to the employees who have to be clear about how they’re managing situations in the school system so that the children can be directed properly," Cole said.
The board fired former Superintendent Scott Baker without cause on Monday.
New School Board Chairman Kirk Twigg did not respond to questions Friday about removing policy BG-R, or to multiple questions about Baker's removal and the appointment of criminal lawyer John Spencer as general counsel for the school division.
School Board members April Gillespie, Lisa Phelps and Rabih Abuismail, who have so far supported Twigg's changes, also did not respond to questions last week from The Free Lance–Star.
