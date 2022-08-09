Spotsylvania School Board updates restraint policy, delays other decisions

The Spotsylvania School Board on Monday approved revisions to the Student Code of Conduct and revisions to the policy on restraint and seclusion, but postponed decisions on other matters of public and school division interest.

The approved revisions to the policy on restraint and seclusion bring the policy into compliance with state law and the state Board of Education, according to Assistant Director of Student Services Paulette Heron.

The policy now prohibits the use of mechanical restraint; restraint while a student is lying down in a face-down or face-up position; the use of physical restraint as punishment or to prevent property damage; and the use of seclusion at any time.

It specifies that restraint can only be used when other interventions are ineffective and to prevent serious physical injury to the student or others present.

Adam Blosser, the parent of a student who was improperly restrained at a county elementary school last year, has advocated since early this year for the policy to be updated.

In his public comments at Monday’s School Board meeting, Blosser said he is “thankful” for the revisions but said the board has much more work to do to ensure students and staff are properly supported, class sizes and staff work loads are manageable and other policies are clear and consistent.

“As we begin the school year, our school division is in crisis,” he said. “Teachers, parents and even students are concerned. We do not yet have a new superintendent. We do not even have a deputy superintendent. Our director of HR is gone, and our director of student support services is leaving. Our kids deserve better. Right now, our school division is like a ship without a rudder.”

There were no other action items on the agenda for Monday’s meeting. The agenda did include a discussion about creating a student advisory committee to the School Board—a proposal that a group of students put forward early this year and have been advocating for at almost every meeting.

The board in April approved tasking members Lorita Daniels and Rabih Abuismail with working with staff to write a policy permitting student representation to the board.

Daniels presented a proposal for a School Board Student Council in May, but no vote was taken. On Monday, Daniels and Dawn Shelley said they hoped the board would take action to create the School Board Student Council, but the majority instead voted to ask that information about the existing Superintendent’s Student Advisory Committee—or STAND—be brought back next month.

Abuismail said STAND would be focused on “operations and not the politics” and that he thinks it would be the “proper avenue” to “allow student voices to be heard.”

Shelley said the students’ goal is to be able to bring their ideas and concerns directly to the School Board, not via the superintendent. She suggested that two board members could sit on the advisory committee, but the board majority was not in favor of this.

Nick Bartram, a rising senior who has been advocating for a school board advisory board, said Tuesday that he can’t speak for all the students, but is “skeptical of how well the superintendent’s Student Advisory Committee would function and whether or not the information would be passed along to the board.

“However, if that is the only solution that the board would support, I would recommend a system in which each grade level [sixth–12th grade] at each school is able to have a principal-appointed representative to this committee,” he said.

Also on Monday, the board voted against initiating a review of School Board policies that may be out of date.

“We get [policy] updates [from the Virginia School Board Association] because of new laws, yet we’ve not seen a single updated policy this year except for the two we’ll be looking at today,” Shelley pointed out during her board member comments.

School Board Clerk Dennis Martin said he has received proposed policy updates from VSBA and that he is “prepared to move forward with the deploying of those policies for staff to review and bring to the board,” but that former interim superintendent Carol Flenard asked him to hold off “until further instructions from the board.”

According to its website, the VSBA sent out model policy updates in February and May of this year. The policies that were updated in February based on changes made to Virginia Code were those governing closed meetings, programs for students with disabilities and student athlete sudden cardiac arrest.

Shelley motioned to allow Martin to start the policy review process. The board’s attorney, Brad King, said there are likely some policies that are now out of compliance with new laws.

“There are some laws that require you to have a policy in place,” he said. “When the General Assembly passes a law, the law is effective July 1. There are some policies that are probably not in compliance at this moment because they should have been effective July 1.”

However, board members April Gillespie and Lisa Phelps said they weren’t prepared to look at policy revisions without input from the yet-to-be named new superintendent and the yet-to-be-formed Policy Review Committee.

Phelps said she proposed the policy review committee in February as a way to “broaden the horizon and bring in more stakeholders,” but that it has been on hold until the division has a permanent superintendent.

Phelps also said she is worried about an “outside organization,” such as the VSBA, “giving their opinion” on what policies to update.

Shelley’s motion to initiate the policy review process failed by a 3–3 vote, with member Nicole Cole absent.

Also on Monday, a parent announced that she has initiated challenges of nine more books that are in school libraries.

According to division spokeswoman Rene Daniels, the nine books being challenged are “More Happy Than Not” by Adam Silvera; “Red, White & Royal Blue” by Casey McQuiston; “Red Hood” by Elana K. Arnold; “Water for Elephants” by Sara Gruen; “19 Minutes” by Jodi Picoult; “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison; “Jesus Land: A Memoir” by Julia Scheeres; “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” by Stephen Chbosky; and “Neanderthal Opens the Door to the Universe” by Preston Norton.