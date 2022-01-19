Spotsylvania School Board votes to make masking optional for students, visitors

“As a board member, compared to being a citizen, I can now understand that trying to make decisions at a late hour is not good,” Gillespie said.

Tuesday’s meeting was preceded by a rally in support of school division educators, which was attended by more than 100 students, parents, staff and community members.

Massaponax High School student Jackson Hunley said he came to the rally because he is concerned about his public education.

“So far, the School Board [members] have proved that they are not taking action in the best interest of students here by recklessly firing [superintendent Scott Baker] without appointing an interim,” Hunley said. “Tonight, they plan to rescind the mask mandate, which is also not in the best interest of students. Cases are skyrocketing everywhere and getting rid of masks is putting students in danger.”

Massaponax freshmen Addison Sipp said he feels the board’s actions “are setting a scary precedent.” He said he is worried for the remainder of his own public school tenure, but also for that of his younger brother.

“I don’t want him to have to deal with this on his own,” Sipp said.