Spotsylvania School Board work session yields little insight into budget plans

Shelley said she wonders if “members of the School Board, without School Board consent, went to our staff and said, ‘Tell them to take it off the agenda,’ because that’s what Mr. Ross said.”

“This is a collective board,” Shelley continued. “No one person, Mr. Twigg, has any more authority than anyone else on this board. We are a collective board and we make decisions together.”

Shelley cited Virginia Code, which states, “School board members appointed or elected by district or otherwise shall have no organization or duties except such as may be assigned to them by the school board as a whole.” She then added, “If you have some information that you’re not sharing with the whole board and the public, then I think you’re doing something wrong up here.”

Twigg called Shelley’s statements “sheer conjecture,” but went on to suggest that conversations between the School Board and the county about the carryover are occurring.