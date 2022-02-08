Spotsylvania School Board work session yields little insight into budget plans

Monday evening’s Spotsylvania School Board budget work session ended with no clarity about which version of the budget the board is prepared to support when it votes next week—something the board’s longest-serving member, Chancellor representative Dawn Shelley, said is unusual.
“With previous budgets, we have made a decision at least close to what we were going to approve before we went to the budget vote,” Shelley said.
There are at least three versions of the proposed operating budget for fiscal year 2023, which begins July 1.
One version, first presented by acting Superintendent Carol Flenard on Jan. 25, assumes no increase in funding from the local county government. It includes a 5 percent raise for all employees that would be funded by money from the state and is being provided to all public school division staff in Virginia under the governor’s recommended budget.
The zero local increase budget would also raise the starting salary for bus drivers to $21 per hour and the minimum wage for hourly employees to $12 per hour; would fund 67 new full-time positions to meet state standards of quality requirements and “critical school needs;” and would include a 2.5 percent increase to academic stipends—all with an increase in projected revenues from the state and federal government.
Another budget option presented by Flenard on Jan. 25 identified school division needs that the additional state and federal revenue will not cover. Funding these needs will require $8.2 million in new revenue from the county.
That budget would fund additional new support positions at the elementary school level; four new “health and wellness” positions, which Chief Financial Officer Prashant Shrestha said would be nurses; a school safety resource position; and allocate $5.2 million to implement a modernization of the teacher salary scale to correct compression issues.
A third version of the budget was developed after a Jan. 31 budget work session. Based on input and requests from board members and approved by an informal “straw poll” vote, it includes additional investments in salary scale modernization, adds 119 new positions—including counselors, social workers, psychologists, special education staff and assistant principals—and increases the budget gap to $33 million.
Battlefield representative Nicole Cole attempted to get board members to vote on a budget for Shrestha to bring to next week’s meeting. She proposed a budget that included some, but not all, of the items in the Jan. 31 budget.
“The intent of tonight’s meeting was to be able to give guidance to Mr. Shrestha,” Cole said. “We’re not voting on the budget. But we do need to give him some guidance.”
The board instead approved by a 4–3 vote Lee Hill representative Lisa Phelps’s motion to table a vote on Cole’s suggestion.
Board Chairman Kirk Twigg did not state specifically what he will support in a budget, except to say, “My personal desire is to serve students, staff and taxpayers to the highest level possible.”
He also did not answer questions posed to him by Cole, Shelley and Salem representative Lorita Daniels about how a request to schedule a public hearing on a spending plan for $14 million in carryover funds from fiscal year 2021 was removed from the Board of Supervisors’ agenda last month.
The School Board last year approved a spending plan for the entire carryover amount that included providing a $1,000 one-time bonus to school division staff. According to a School Board news email sent last week, division staff revised the carryover request to remove the bonuses and other items based on “updated guidance” from Twigg.
At Monday’s meeting, Shelley read aloud an email from Supervisor David Ross, in which he responded to a citizen’s question about the carryover request by saying, “The new majority of the school board requested we not consider the public hearing as they wanted to reconsider what was being requested first. This then came through the school’s staff to the county’s staff.”
Shelley said she wonders if “members of the School Board, without School Board consent, went to our staff and said, ‘Tell them to take it off the agenda,’ because that’s what Mr. Ross said.”
“This is a collective board,” Shelley continued. “No one person, Mr. Twigg, has any more authority than anyone else on this board. We are a collective board and we make decisions together.”
Shelley cited Virginia Code, which states, “School board members appointed or elected by district or otherwise shall have no organization or duties except such as may be assigned to them by the school board as a whole.” She then added, “If you have some information that you’re not sharing with the whole board and the public, then I think you’re doing something wrong up here.”
Twigg called Shelley’s statements “sheer conjecture,” but went on to suggest that conversations between the School Board and the county about the carryover are occurring.
“Nothing has been achieved between the School Board and the county at this point,” he said. “Should it come to fruition, we will pass it on the board for review.”
Twigg did not respond Tuesday to questions about this statement.
Monday’s School Board meeting also included a public hearing on the budget during which at least 20 citizens spoke, nearly all in support of funding raises, bonuses and anything that will retain division staff and recruit new employees.
A group of students, organized by Riverbend High School student Olivia Morse, held a silent protest before Monday’s meeting, asking the School Board to “fund our future.”
“Our message is, ‘You unmasked us, but you still won’t hear us,’ ” Morse said.
