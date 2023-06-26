The Spotsylvania School Board this year approved changes to a number of employment-related policies and regulations and introduced two new resolutions that set it apart from other area school divisions.

All the changes have been made since Superintendent Mark Taylor took over leadership of the school division in November.

The two resolutions, which were approved by a 4–3 vote at a special meeting March 9, grant School Board Chair Lisa Phelps the authority to hire contracted employees — teachers, principals, assistant principals and some supervisors — without full board approval, and grant Taylor the authority to do the same for noncontracted employees.

According to the language of the resolutions, their purpose is to speed up the employment process in light of the "extremely competitive" labor market.

A School Board is considered a "body corporate" by Virginia Code, meaning that it has legal rights and responsibilities only as a whole and that individual members have none of these rights and responsibilities unless they are granted by the board as a whole.

Because of this language, school boards usually review and vote as a whole to approve all new hires at regular monthly meetings. This is the practice followed by other area school boards and by the Spotsylvania School Board until the new resolutions were adopted.

The vote is usually to approve, rather than deny, the monthly personnel packets, which can contain resignations, retirements, appointments, transfer requests and other personnel matters and have gone through the established human resources process.

According to the minutes of previous Spotsylvania School Board meetings, Phelps, sometimes joined by board members Kirk Twigg and Rabih Abuismail, voted against the personnel packet without giving any reason on six occasions between 2019 and 2021.

Last year, board members Dawn Shelley, Nicole Cole and Lorita Daniels voted against personnel packets on at least two occasions, but stated they were only opposed to one or two positions because they had not been discussed before. The three board members made clear they were not opposed to the entire packet.

At the March 9 meeting at which the two resolutions were approved, Daniels said she could not support relinquishing the board's authority to review personnel appointments.

"I appreciate the tenacity in terms of getting personnel here, so we can expedite the hiring process because of the competition," she said. "But I don't want to negate our ability as a board to do our job in terms of helping you get personnel here. While I'm on a board, my goal is to have oversight as a governing body."

Taylor said the new resolutions are about meeting "the absolute urgent need of the division right now ... to increase our agility and speed at getting contracts executed with licensed staff and to get offer letters or engagements set with non-licensed staff."

As of June 12, 10% of all the division's teaching positions were vacant. Salem, Spotsylvania, Parkside and Harrison Road elementary schools had between 16% and 23% of teaching positions vacant and one-third of the Head Start program's teaching positions were vacant.

Of all the division's pupil support service positions — counselors, social workers and psychologists — 17% were vacant, and 13% of all support staff positions, such as paraeducators, were vacant.

Also at the March 9 meeting, the School Board narrowly approved changes to policy GDB, which concerns "support staff and administrative/supervisory personnel employment procedures."

Before the changes, policy GDB stated that the board would issue "annual contracts to certain support personnel who are eligible for coverage under the Virginia Retirement System, although such personnel are not required to have a license issued by the Board of Education."

The new policy states that all support staff and administrative and supervisory personnel, except for those holding the title of "Director, Executive Director, Chief and the Deputy Superintendent," will receive letters of agreement, rather than contracts.

Contracts are legally enforceable in court, but agreements are not, unless they contain the essential elements that make a contract legally enforceable.

The new policy GDB also has added language stating that employees fall under the "at-will" employment doctrine, and "support staff may ... be subject to immediate dismissal for any or no stated reason."

Prior to the change, the policy stated that employees were subject to immediate dismissal for "just cause."

Virginia follows the legal doctrine of "at-will employment," which means that employees can be terminated at any time for any reason or for no cause, unless they have contracts that state otherwise.

However, both Fredericksburg and Stafford school divisions have policies stating reasonable causes for dismissal, suspension or demotion of support personnel.

Fredericksburg's policy concerning dismissal of support staff lists 15 reasons and Stafford's policy states such reasons as, "unsatisfactory performance ...,violation of the policies and regulations of the board, the rules of the employee’s department/school, or the directives of his/her supervisor; and for other good and just cause."

At the March 9 meeting at which the employment policy changes and resolutions were approved, Taylor introduced attorney Daniel Masakayan, an associate in the labor and employment group at the law firm McGuire Woods, and thanked him for his help.

From December through the first week of June, the Spotsylvania school division has paid more than $54,000 to McGuire Woods for analysis, advice and strategies regarding "employment issues," according to invoices and weekly bill lists posted to the division's website.

The payments are in addition to money paid to the law firms Robinson Stover for general legal counsel and Sands Anderson for special education matters.

At its most recent meeting on June 12, the School Board approved changes to two more human resources policies: one that states requests to withdraw or change the date of retirement "may or may not" be approved and another stating that employees not under contract do not need to submit advance notice of their wish to terminate their employment.

The Free Lance–Star reached out to the school division with questions about the purpose of these policy changes but did not receive a response.