Spotsylvania County school administration's decision to station a private armed guard in the School Board office every weekday has resulted in security costs tripling compared to last year.

The school division paid $23,434 to Sonny, Inc. — a private firm contracted in October 2022 to provide security at School Board meetings and in the School Board office — between December 2022 and February 2023, according to the weekly bill list posted on the division's website.

Of that, $10,654 was for "private security for School Board" and $12,780 was for "private security — SBO reception."

The division paid the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office $5,995 to provide security over the same three months the prior year, according to the bill list.

Sheriff Roger Harris notified the school division that his office would stop providing security at School Board meetings in October 2022, citing discomfort with deputies being asked by then-School Board Chair Kirk Twigg to remove county residents from public meetings.

The school division issued a request for proposals for armed security services on Sept. 22, 2022, citing "an immediate need for armed services, specifically during regular, special and emergency School Board meetings."

Superintendent Mark Taylor signed a contract with Sonny, Inc., to provide armed security at meetings on Nov. 7, 2022.

The hourly cost per guard, according to the contract, is $45 for "regular time" and $67.50 for overtime.

Taylor also signed a modification to the contract, which stated that Sonny, Inc., would provide one armed guard in the School Board office from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. Hourly pricing remains the same as in the initial contract.

The Sheriff's Office was charging $55 per hour until 10 p.m. and $110 per hour thereafter.

The School Board did not employ armed security in its office prior to November 2022.

The total amount paid for private security over three months is more than one-third of what division staff have estimated the annual cost to be, according to budget information for fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1.