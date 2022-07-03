Spotsylvania school division paying more in security and legal representation

Spotsylvania County Public Schools paid just under $2,000 for security at a School Board meeting in April and is regularly paying more for meeting security than in previous years.

The division also paid more for general legal representation the first quarter of this year than in the first quarter of the preceding three years.

One deputy from the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office is scheduled to be present at each meeting, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Troy Skebo, yet the board has requested additional security to be present at seven out of the 15 meetings held through June 13.

Two deputies were present at the Jan. 10, Jan. 18, Feb. 14, March 7 and March 28, and six deputies were present at the April 11 and June 13 meetings, Skebo said.

Skebo said the cost per deputy was $55 per hour until June 1 of this year, at which time the rate structure changed to $55 per hour until 10 p.m. and $110 per hour thereafter.

The April 11 meeting, which lasted for about six hours, not including the closed session, would have cost the school division at least $1,980 under the old rate structure.

The June 13 meeting, which lasted for just under five hours, not including the closed session, could have cost the same or more under the increased rates.

The total cost of meeting security for the first half of this year was about $8,000, as compared to about $2,800 the first half of 2021, when only one deputy was scheduled per meeting.

Skebo said the School Board requested two deputies per meeting for the second half of 2021, when parents were advocating fiercely against a mask mandate, tense School Board campaigns were underway and comments from board members about burning books ignited controversy.

Most of the meetings between July and December in 2021 had between four and eight deputies present, Skebo said, and 13 deputies were present at the Dec. 13, 2021 meeting—which occurred after a Facebook page posted about burning books at the next School Board meeting.

The division is also paying more in legal fees this year. Sands Anderson, the Richmond law firm providing legal representation to the School Board, charged a total of $41,240 for services provided in January, February and March.

That’s about $6,500 more than the school division paid Parrish, Snead, Franklin and Simpson—its contracted law firm through December 2021—for legal representation in January, February and March of 2021, almost $23,000 more than it paid for the same three months in 2020 and $13,500 more than in 2019.

Sands Anderson’s January 2022 invoice was for $10,699, the February invoice was for $16,788 and the March invoice was for $13,753.

The invoices, which the Free Lance–Star obtained in redacted form through a Freedom of Information Act request, contain at least 30 references to emails and phone calls with School Board Chair Kirk Twigg and other board members.

The 2021 invoices from Parrish, Snead, Franklin and Simpson do not include any references to phone calls or emails with board members. Instead, most of attorney Jennifer Parrish’s billable hours involved working with school division staff.

Parrish submitted a “retirement from services” letter on Oct. 22, 2021, ending her contract with Spotsylvania County Public Schools effective January 2022.

Sands Anderson attorney Brad King’s services do not include representing the board in the lawsuit brought by the Edwards Law Firm earlier this year, which alleges that Twigg and board members April Gillespie, Lisa Phelps and Rabih Abuismail violated Virginia’s Freedom of Information Act several times during the board’s Jan. 10 meeting.

Attorney Jeremy Capps is representing the board members in that case. The cost is covered by the board’s insurance.

