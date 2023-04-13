Spotsylvania County school division leadership will propose revisions to the School Board’s policy governing book challenges at the board’s meeting next month.

Chief of Staff Jon Russell informed principals of the pending policy revisions in an email sent this week.

“The administration is currently developing a policy revision for school board consideration at their May meeting,” Russell wrote in the email, which was shared with The Free Lance–Star.

He instructed principals to continue accepting book challenges and to “pull any challenged books from the shelves,” but to halt the committee review process called for in the existing regulation.

“To avoid unnecessary effort, the review process should be paused until a revised policy is adopted by the board,” Russell wrote.

According to existing regulation IIA-R, the school principal has the authority to determine whether or not a challenged book remains accessible to students.

“During the time of reconsideration, the continued usage of the challenged material is left to the discretion of the principal,” the regulation states.

The existing regulation calls for principals to assemble an ad hoc committee to review the challenged material within 15 days of receiving the required “Request for Reconsideration of Instructional Materials” form.

The committee is tasked with reading the material “in its entirety” and judging it “for its strength and value as a whole and not in part.”

Regulation IIA-R is enabled by policy IIA, which the board amended in December to align it with new state law requiring the identification and parental notification of instructional material with sexually explicit content.

The law, SB 656, requires that the Code of Virginia be amended to require the Virginia Department of Education to prepare model policies that ensure parental notification of instructional material with sexually explicit content.

The law required local school divisions to adopt policies consistent with or more comprehensive than the model policies by Dec. 31, 2022.

Both the VDOE model policy and Spotsylvania School Board’s policy note specific instances under which library materials are considered instructional materials.

“Library materials are considered instructional materials when used (i) for completion of an assignment, or (ii) as part of an academic or extracurricular educational program,” both policies state.

Both the model policy and the Spotsylvania policy task “leadership at each school” with establishing a process for identifying instructional materials with sexually explicit content, and state that parents must be notified 30 days in advance of the use of materials with such content.

Division superintendent Mark Taylor last month used the law requiring parental notification of sexually explicit content to support “excluding” 14 books — including two by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Toni Morrison — from high school libraries.

In his March 28 memo to the School Board, deputy superintendent, chief of staff, director of communications and the single complainant who initiated the challenges of the 14 books — and at least 45 others — Taylor said that all library resources are instructional materials because they “may be” used for completion of assignments.

“It is unknown whether or when any or all of the challenged books have been or may in the future be assigned in connection with the completion of an instructional assignment,” Taylor wrote.

He also wrote that “so long as sexually explicit books remain on the open shelves in our libraries, they remain available for any student to read in the library” and therefore place the school division in violation of the law requiring parental notification.

The law Taylor cited in his memo includes the following statement: “That the provisions of this act shall not be construed as requiring or providing for the censoring of books in public elementary and secondary schools.”

This language was an amendment added by the Senate subcommittee on education and health after the bill was proposed by Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R–Henrico.

The Free Lance–Star asked Dunnavant whether the removal of books from libraries was the intent of her bill, but she was unavailable for comment, according to her legislative aide.