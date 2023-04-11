Employees of Spotsylvania County Public Schools can no longer elect to pay membership dues to the Spotsylvania Education Association through voluntary payroll deductions.

The School Board approved, by a 4–3 vote, revisions to regulation DLB-R2 that remove SEA from the list of approved voluntary deductions.

The move was met with outrage by division staff who are members of the organization and by the SEA's local leadership, who accused the School Board and school division leadership of attempting to silence educators.

"I know that my words are representative of the vast majority of the employees of this division," said SEA president Clarence Collins during public comments on Monday. "Your attempt tonight to silence educators by making it more difficult for us to sustain our membership will absolutely backfire. We are here now and we will be here long after your political experimentation backfires."

The reason for the change, according to language added to the regulation, is that voluntary donations to SEA violate School Board policy GBG, which prohibits using "school division property" to engage in any activity supporting or opposing a candidate for public office or a political party.

Chief of Staff Jon Russell told the board that he wrote the changes to the regulation at the request of board Chair Lisa Phelps.

Phelps said her reason for requesting the change was to "put more money in our teachers' and staff's pockets ... with the inflation."

SEA is an affiliate of the Virginia Education Association, which does describe itself as a union, but members of SEA do not have collective bargaining rights.

Russell said that SEA dues "[go] up to VEA and then are returned, if you will, politically in endorsements of candidates."

Members of the audience — many of them educators wearing red T-shirts in support of the "Red for Ed" movement advocating for adequate funding of public schools — shouted that his statement wasn't true.

VEA has a "voluntary political action arm" called the VEA Fund for Children and Public Education, according to its website, to which members can choose to donate. Its stated mission is to "help elect friends of public education to state and statewide offices."

According to the Virginia Public Access Project, VEA has contributed $1.8 million to candidates and committees since 1996.

The majority of those contributions have been to Democrats, but $286,000 has been to Republicans, including $35,000 to the Virginia Joint Republican Caucus; $25,500 to the Virginia Senate Republican Leadership Trust; $5,750 to local Republican delegate Bobby Orrock; and $4,700 to the Virginia Senate Republican Caucus.

VEA has not made any monetary contributions to local school board candidates, according to VPAP.

"We are a nonpartisan association," Collins said. "We align ourselves with groups and individuals who are committed to sustaining and improving public K–12 education."

Collins continued to say that several Spotsylvania School Board members have already violated its policy prohibiting staff participation in political activities.

Last year, school division funds were used to pay for Phelps and Vice Chair April Gillespie to attend the Virginia Education Summit, sponsored by the Middle Resolution Policy Network, an organization founded by the Middle Resolution Political Action Committee.

According to VPAP, Middle Resolution PAC has donated $1.5 million to Republican candidates for local school boards and state Senate and House of Delegates since 2009. It has made zero donations to Democrat candidates.

School Board member Nicole Cole said the new regulation does nothing to save the school division money or help it attract staff.

"If anything, this creates more hostility," she said. "Whether [money] is going to the PAC or the SEA — it's not the public's money. It's the employee's money. The school division is not contributing anything."