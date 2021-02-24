Spotsylvania school system recognized as a 2021 Forbes best midsize employer

The Spotsylvania County Public Schools system has been recognized by Forbes magazine as one of the country’s best midsize employers, the division announced last week.
SCPS is one of only six public school divisions—and the only division in Virginia—to make the list of the 500 best midsize employers in the nation.
Forbes compiled the list in partnership with a market research company, surveying 50,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. Participants were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family and to nominate organizations other than their own.
The final list ranks the 500 large and 500 midsize employers that received the most recommendations. Only 30 of the 500 midsize employers were in the education category.
This is the second time SCPS has been recognized by Forbes. In August, the division made the list of Forbes’ best employers by state, ranking 37 out of 100 Virginia employers recognized.
Only 10 of the 132 Virginia public school divisions were included in the Forbes best-of-state ranking.
“A primary way in which we strive to meet the needs of the whole childis through cultivating a collaborative learning and work environment that focuses on supporting the needs of the whole staff member,” Superintendent Scott Baker said in a Feb. 23 press release issued by the school division.
“We hope that [this recognition] further shines a spotlight on the inspiring and dedicated SCPS staff who tirelessly serve our students each and every day. We believe that investing in our people ultimately benefits our students and our community.”
Spotsylvania School Board Chairwoman Dawn Shelley said the recognition reflects the division’s commitment to promoting “a culture of safety, security, and wellness for all students and staff in their learning and work environments.
“Our business is about people,” Shelley said. “The fact that we continue to be recognized as a top employer shows how committed the school board and leaders of Spotsylvania County Public Schools are to our staff in making sure that we provide a collaborative and supportive work environment.”
Adele Uphaus–Conner:
540/735-1973
@flsadele