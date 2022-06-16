 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spotsylvania schools interim superintendent announces resignation

Carol Flenard

Spotsylvania County Public Schools Interim Superintendent Carol Flenard announced Thursday morning that she is leaving the school division effective June 30. 

 REGIONAL WEBTV

Flenard made the announcement in an email to the school community. 

"It is with mixed emotions, I share that I will be leaving Spotsylvania County Public Schools on June 30, 2022. I sincerely thank you all for the support and encouragement you have provided during my tenure," Flenard wrote. "We navigated together, a pandemic and post-pandemic time period that has presented challenges not seen before in our education system. I will always be grateful for your trust and commitment to our students and community.

"I will dearly miss working with such wonderful students, educators, parents and staff, as I embark on a new path," Flenard continued. "I am excited for this opportunity and plan to continue my focus on serving students and families."

Flenard has led the school division since January, when the School Board fired Superintendent Scott Baker. She began working for Spotsylvania schools 26 years ago as a teacher and has held eight positions within the division.

The School Board is in the process of hiring a new superintendent. According to the approved timeline, the board will interview candidates at the end of June and could announce a new division leader after the July 4 holiday. 

It was not immediately clear Thursday morning who will replace Flenard as interim superintendent. 

Adele Uphaus–Conner: 540/735-1973

auphaus@freelancestar.com

@flsadele

