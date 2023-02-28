Spotsylvania County Public Schools’ new chief of staff will be “responsible for general staff administration and serving as the legislative liaison for the school division,” according to a job description provided last month by the division.

The School Board approved the new position and appointed Jon Russell to fill it at its Feb. 13 meeting. The budgeted salary is $107,225.

Russell was hired in August 2022 to fill a different, new position — manager of executive communications — at a salary of $102,119. There has been no discussion among board members about filling the communications position now that Russell is chief of staff.

School Board member Kirk Twigg said at the Feb. 13 meeting that the chief of staff position would be a “zero net” position for the division.

Russell was employed by the Virginia Department of Education before being hired in Spotsylvania and assisted Twigg — the former School Board Chair —and division superintendent Mark Taylor through the process of getting Taylor’s application for a superintendent’s license approved by the Board of Education.

Russell’s original position as manager of executive communications was funded by money saved from other unfilled positions, the division said in August.

Russell was a member of Culpeper Town Council from 2014 to 2021 and ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 2021. According to his biography on the Culpeper Town Council website, he has degrees in homeland security studies and criminal justice from Thomas Edison State University in New Jersey.

In January 2021, then-Council member Russell came under fire after posting an online comment referring to the U.S. Capitol rioters as “patriots.”

According to the Culpeper Star–Exponent, Culpeper Democrats called for his resignation after he posted “Patriots have breached the barricades at the U.S. Capitol” to his personal Facebook page as the riots unfolded.

Russell told the newspaper that he removed the post as further events of Jan. 6, 2021, transpired and described calls for his resignation as part of an orchestrated smear campaign.

In 2016, Russell worked for the American City County Exchange, a program of the American Legislative Exchange Council, which is an organization of conservative legislators and business representatives that drafts model state-level legislation focused on removing regulations and reducing taxes.

ALEC also advocates for school choice and school privatization by drafting legislation that supports charter schools, voucher programs, tax credit scholarships, homeschool and education savings accounts, according to its website.

The job description for Spotsylvania’s new chief of staff position was originally authored by Virginia Beach City Public Schools and most recently edited by Spotsylvania on Feb. 13, according to the document.

Essential functions of the job include:

providing “administrative coordination for the school division’s overall operations and related support activities”

receiving, monitoring and responding to “legal updates and matters of concern”

recommending, implementing and evaluating “policies and procedures that assist staff in the operation of the school division”

providing “administrative oversight” for the preparation of reports

representing the superintendent or deputy superintendent at meetings

and “advis[ing] the superintendent of unusual trends or problems and recommend[ing] appropriate corrective action.”

Virginia Beach City Public Schools — which has 86 schools compared to Spotsylvania’s 32 — employs a superintendent and chief of staff, but no deputy superintendents, according to the division’s website.

Virginia Beach schools’ chief of staff, Donald Robertson, has a doctorate and oversees the executive director of planning, innovation and accountability; the director of research and evaluation; and the director of student assessment, according to the website.

In addition to Taylor, Spotsylvania’s senior leadership includes Kelly Guempel, deputy superintendent and chief academic officer.

At the Feb. 13 meeting, some School Board members said they don’t believe the chief of staff position is necessary.

“I consider the superintendent to be the chief of staff,” Dawn Shelley said.

School Board member Nicole Cole said Taylor described the chief of staff position as “needed for him to effectively do his job.”

“This position is duplicate of the job of superintendent,” she said.

Taylor comes to the job of superintendent with years of experience as a county administrator and county attorney, but no experience in public education.