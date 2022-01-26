Proposed Spotsylvania school budget leaves $8.2 million gap

“To summarize what I heard, modernization just gets us to being competitive with our local areas and if we don’t modernize—if we go with zero local money—than basically the train will be riding backwards and it will be extremely difficult to attract anyone new,” said Nicole Cole, School Board member for the Battlefield District.

The spending plan assumes an increase of $19 million from the state and $22 million from the federal government.

The increase in federal funding is larger than usual because it includes the pandemic relief funds. Those funds must be spent for the specific services outlined in the federal grant requirements.

The state funding increase will be used to cover a 5 percent pay raise for all positions mandated by the Virginia Department of Education’s standards of quality and for new positions required by the standards of quality.

State funding will also be used to raise the hourly pay for custodians to $15 per hour and the starting salary for bus drivers to $21 per hour.

Shrestha told the board that “in theory,” these workforce investments would be “a shared responsibility, whereby some of the responsibility falls on the state and some on the locality.”