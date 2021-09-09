Spotsylvania schools recognized as one of Virginia's best employers

For the second year in a row, Forbes magazine has recognized Spotsylvania County Public Schools as one of Virginia’s best employers.

Forbes partnered with Statista, a market research company, to compile its third annual ranking of best employers by state. The Spotsylvania school system was one of 90 employers in Virginia to make the ranking and one of nine Virginia public school divisions—out of 132—to be included.

“Amidst the extraordinary, present day challenges we face, it is such an honor to again be recognized as one of the top employers in the commonwealth,” Superintendent Scott Baker said in a press release. “We have worked together intentionally as a school system to build and nurture a supportive, collaborative, engaging, and student-centered culture for our over 3,200 dedicated staff.”

The Forbes America’s Best Employers rankings were based on anonymous surveys of 80,000 Americans working for organizations with at least 500 employees across 25 industry sectors.

The surveys, which included questions about working conditions, salary, potential for growth and diversity, were conducted on a rolling basis from October 2020 to June 2021. View the full list of state rankings at forbes.com/best-employers-by-state.

