Spotsylvania schools remove teacher bonus, staff raises from carryover fund request

Twigg and board members Rabih Abuismail and Lisa Phelps voted against that plan, without explanation.

The revised carryover request prepared with Twigg's guidance includes only the $5.3 million transfer to the schools' health insurance reserve; the $2.9 million contribution to the schools' other post-employment benefits trust; and $2 million for "instructional needs" such as program materials for the Spotsylvania Career and Technical Center, professional development for teachers and investments in school performing arts programs and the Summer Governor's School, among others.

The School Board's proposed operating budget for fiscal year 2023, which begins July 1, assumes the transfer amounts to the health insurance and benefits trust funds.

The proposed budget for the school division also assumes no increase in funding from the county government and has a $33 million gap between identified needs and projected revenue from local, state and federal government.

The board has not yet discussed or voted on the revised carryover request at a public meeting. The board has scheduled a work session, with a public hearing on the proposed budget, for Monday.