Spotsylvania schools remove teacher bonus, staff raises from carryover fund request

Spotsylvania County Public Schools staff have prepared a revised request for unspent funds from fiscal year 2021 that does not include raises for bus drivers and custodians or a $1,000 one-time bonus for teachers that was approved by the previous board last year.
According to a weekly School Board News email sent to board members on behalf of acting Superintendent Carol Flenard on Thursday afternoon, the revised carryover request was prepared based on "updated guidance" from School Board Chairman Kirk Twigg.
The School Board late last year approved spending plans for $14.6 million in unspent funds from the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021.
The leftover amount was larger than usual, Chief Business Officer Prashant Shrestha told the board last year, partly because of the number of instructional positions that remained unfilled and the number of staff who resigned and were not replaced.
On Nov. 15, 2021, the board unanimously approved spending about $10.4 million of the carryover amount on transfers to the schools' health insurance reserve and other post-employment benefits funds, raising bus driver starting pay to $22 per hour and increasing hourly rates for custodians by 16 percent.
On Dec. 14, the board voted 4–3 to approve a spending plan for the remaining $4.2 million. That plan included a $1,000 one-time bonus for all division staff and investments in instructional programs and the human resources department.
Twigg and board members Rabih Abuismail and Lisa Phelps voted against that plan, without explanation.
The revised carryover request prepared with Twigg's guidance includes only the $5.3 million transfer to the schools' health insurance reserve; the $2.9 million contribution to the schools' other post-employment benefits trust; and $2 million for "instructional needs" such as program materials for the Spotsylvania Career and Technical Center, professional development for teachers and investments in school performing arts programs and the Summer Governor's School, among others.
The School Board's proposed operating budget for fiscal year 2023, which begins July 1, assumes the transfer amounts to the health insurance and benefits trust funds.
The proposed budget for the school division also assumes no increase in funding from the county government and has a $33 million gap between identified needs and projected revenue from local, state and federal government.
The board has not yet discussed or voted on the revised carryover request at a public meeting. The board has scheduled a work session, with a public hearing on the proposed budget, for Monday.
Twigg did not immediately respond Friday to questions from the Free Lance–Star about whether the board will discuss or vote on the revised carryover request.
The county Board of Supervisors is required to hold a public hearing on the schools' carryover request, but has not yet scheduled the hearing.
At a January meeting, County Administrator Ed Petrovitch told supervisors that the school division's finance department asked for the delay, but Shrestha told the School Board on Jan. 31 that the carryover request is "pending with the county in terms of scheduling a public hearing."
Adele Uphaus–Conner: 540/735-1973
@flsadele