Spotsylvania schools to remain virtual through March 1

The transportation department is experiencing staffing shortages, with 30 open contracts, 23 personnel quarantined and 20 out 65 drivers for the special education program out on leave under the Family First Coronavirus Response Act or for other health reasons.

In moving to delay the return to hybrid, Grampp said it is impossible for the division to provide educational services without adequate staffing in all areas, including transportation and maintenance.

"I can open the building, but if there's no one in there to teach your child, or drive your child, or feed your child, or clean up after your child, I can't provide the service," she said. "I don't want my name attached to something that isn't a good service or is dangerous. I move that we extend virtual learning until we see an improvement in the data and staff are able to get their second vaccination dose."

Braswell asked that special education students be included in all-virtual learning, due to the lack of bus drivers for their programs.

Twigg said this would deny those students the opportunity to learn for "a very long month." Braswell said he is concerned about special education students and also about "those who teach them."