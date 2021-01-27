Spotsylvania schools to remain virtual through March 1

Public school students in Spotsylvania County will continue learning virtually from home through March 1.
The School Board voted Tuesday evening to delay reimplementation of a hybrid in-person option for another month, citing critical staffing shortages, high community transmission of COVID-19 and a desire to get staff fully vaccinated.
As part of the board's decision, special education students, including those with autism, intellectual disabilities and developmental delays, who had been attending school in-person will also start learning virtually beginning Feb. 1.
The board approved Berkeley representative Erin Grampp's motion to remain virtual until March 1 on a 4-3 vote.
Chairwoman Dawn Shelley, Battlefield representative Baron Braswell and Salem representative Lorita Daniels supported Grampp's motion. Courtland representative Rabih Abuismail, Berkeley representative Kirk Twigg and Lee Hill representative Lisa Phelps were opposed.
The division implemented a hybrid in-person option for all grade levels in October, but has remained virtual only since winter break.
"We were already predicting what was to come and monitoring the impact of COVID-19, particularly the aftermath of contact tracing, which involves quarantining," division Superintendent Scott Baker told the board. "We continue to see escalation in terms of impact. In order to make [hybrid] work, we have to have the full complement of human resources."
According to new guidance issued this month by the Virginia Department of Health, school divisions should consider the impact of COVID-19 on the school system—as it affects student absenteeism, in-school transmission and staffing capacity—along with the rate of community transmission as measured by the CDC when determining whether to bring students back to school buildings.
Director of Health Services Alejandra Wilmer said the level of community transmission of COVID-19 in Spotsylvania—as measured by the 14-day new case rate and the percent of positive tests—is at the highest level. The case rate is at 941.1 new cases out of 100,000 people in the past two weeks and the positivity rate is 16 percent.
Wilmer said transmission of COVID-19 within the school system remains low, with contact tracing finding that most cases are contracted out in the community. However, she said staff capacity is "strained to critical."
According to Michelle Colbert, chief human resources officer, positive cases of COVID-19 among school employees has more than doubled since Dec. 18. Since Jan. 12, 137 employees have been quarantined due to positive cases or exposure to the virus, and as of Tuesday, 59 will remain quarantined after Feb. 1, when the hybrid program was to restart.
The transportation department is experiencing staffing shortages, with 30 open contracts, 23 personnel quarantined and 20 out 65 drivers for the special education program out on leave under the Family First Coronavirus Response Act or for other health reasons.
In moving to delay the return to hybrid, Grampp said it is impossible for the division to provide educational services without adequate staffing in all areas, including transportation and maintenance.
"I can open the building, but if there's no one in there to teach your child, or drive your child, or feed your child, or clean up after your child, I can't provide the service," she said. "I don't want my name attached to something that isn't a good service or is dangerous. I move that we extend virtual learning until we see an improvement in the data and staff are able to get their second vaccination dose."
Braswell asked that special education students be included in all-virtual learning, due to the lack of bus drivers for their programs.
Twigg said this would deny those students the opportunity to learn for "a very long month." Braswell said he is concerned about special education students and also about "those who teach them."
According to an email sent Wednesday to parents of children in special education programs, the division will continue to monitor staffing ability and COVID-19 data and may transition special education students back to school buildings by Feb. 15.
Twigg and Phelps both expressed their desire to give families who want their children to return to school a definitive date for when that will happen.
"The community needs us," Phelps said.
She suggested a substitute motion that would bring back students who want to come back on March 23 for four days a week, but the motion was defeated.
