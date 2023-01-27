Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office placing additional deputies at county high schools

The Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office has increased the police presence at county high schools following a string of incidents over the past week.

"We have placed additional personnel at the high schools," Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Liz Scott wrote in an email Thursday.

On Jan. 23, an altercation that took place at Courtland High School resulted in six people being charged with assault, and on Jan. 24, Massaponax High School was placed on modified lockdown when an unauthorized adult was discovered in the school, according to a press release issued Jan. 25 by the Sheriff's Office.

Those incidents follow a Jan. 17 fight at Riverbend High School that ended with one student being admitted to the hospital and eight others being charged.

The school division issued a press release about the Riverbend fight on Jan. 18 but has not yet issued any statements about the other two incidents.

Scott said the Sheriff's Office has met in person with "School Administration" about the incidents.

School Board members Dawn Shelley and Nicole Cole said Thursday that they were not informed of the Courtland and Massaponax incidents by school division leadership and instead learned of them through the Sheriff's Office press release and news reports.

Shelley, Cole and board member Lorita Daniels have requested a special meeting of the School Board to discuss safety concerns and communication issues.

According to School Board policy, special meetings are held "when called by the Chairman or when requested by two or more members."

School Board Chair Lisa Phelps did not respond this week to a question about whether she plans to call a special meeting.

In an email to the Free Lance–Star Thursday, Jon Russell, the school division's manager of executive communication, said investigations into the recent incidents are continuing.

"Decisions on school discipline including expulsions and suspensions are in process," he said. "Further investigations and reviews of security protocols are still ongoing."