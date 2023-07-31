Some 70 books donated to Smith Station Elementary School in May are still "pending review" in Spotsylvania County Public Schools, the school division said in an email Monday.

Among the donated books are titles in the "Elephant and Piggie" series by Mo Willems, the "Dog Man" and "Captain Underpants" series by Dav Pilkey, the "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" series by Jeff Kinney and the "Baby-Sitters Club" series by Raina Telgemeier; a Spanish translation of "Dragons Love Tacos" by Adam Rubin; and six copies of a picture book about instruments by Courtney Woodward, who visited Smith Station last year.

The list of books was on the School Board's agenda for approval at the May 8 regular meeting, but the board voted to table consideration of the books until the June meeting.

At the June 12 meeting, the board approved donations from May but without the list of books. Division spokeswoman Tara Mergener told the Free Lance-Star the following day that the books were "under review."

The board held its next regular meeting on July 24 and approved another list of donations, but again the books were not included.

School Board member Dawn Shelley brought up the donated books during her comments at the July 24 meeting, noting that they had been removed from the agenda and "they’re still not back."

"So those of you who think they’re just banning sexually explicit books, that’s a lie; they’re banning all books," Shelley said.

A few days before the meeting, on July 21, Shelley sent an email to superintendent Mark Taylor, School Board Chair Lisa Phelps and Kenneth Forrest, executive director of operations, asking about the books.

"Did someone forget to add back the 90+ books that were removed from the May 8th meeting back to the donations list? I was expecting to see them back on the donations list," Shelley wrote.

The books were not discussed at the July 24 meeting by anyone except for Shelley.

Just before 5 p.m. on Saturday, Taylor sent an email to the entire school community addressing Shelley's comments.

"I feel the need to address the following comment made at last Monday’s school board meeting (7/24). Ms. Shelley’s declaration that SPCS is 'banning all books' is not true," Taylor wrote.

He included links showing that books in the "Baby-Sitters Club" series, the "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" series and the "Dog Man" series — as well as books in the "Harry Potter," "Percy Jackson" and "Junie B. Jones" series — are available in school division libraries.

"I want to assure you that these books have been, are, and will remain available," Taylor wrote. "Please do not be mistaken. SCPS is not 'banning all books.'”

Taylor went on to say that the division is taking steps "consistent with local school board policy and Virginia law to ensure parents are aware of instructional materials containing sexually explicit content, and ensuring that parents are given the choice about whether those instructional materials containing sexually explicit content are put into the hands of their children."

Earlier on Saturday, Taylor sent an email with the same message as in the division-wide email to Phelps, Vice Chair April Gillespie, deputy superintendent Kelly Guempel and communications director Tara Mergener, blind-copying Shelley.

According to emails Shelley forwarded to the Free Lance-Star, she responded at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, about half an hour before Taylor's division-wide message went out.

"I am sorry that I made a misstatement," she wrote. "You are correct, you have only banned fourteen books, at this time. Since you are making a point of showing me that our libraries have multiple copies of the books, some that I mentioned and some that I did not, please explain to me why the books that were removed from the donations list were removed on May 8th. Why have they not been brought back? The books that were removed do not have sexual content."

Shelley continued, "Had you responded (to my July 21 email), I would not have had to (make) my comment because I would have had my answer."

In a phone call Monday afternoon, Shelley told the Free Lance-Star that she has asked Taylor to retract his message.