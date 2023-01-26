Spotsylvania superintendent presents budget request

Spotsylvania Superintendent Mark Taylor presented his proposed fiscal year 2024 budget to the School Board this week, and it calls for a $21.6 million increase in county funding to help pay for staff raises and a number of new positions he deemed critical.

Taylor presented his $390.4 million operating budget request for fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1, at a special meeting of the School Board on Tuesday.

Taylor's budget is based on receiving $160.8 million from county coffers, $198.8 million from the state, $26.8 million in federal funds and $4.5 million in other funds. The local funding request is $21.6 million more than the current year's budget.

Taylor, who became superintendent Nov. 1, previously worked as Spotsylvania County administrator from 2015 to 2019. He said Tuesday that during his time as administrator, the school division's budget was never presented in a way that enabled him to understand its needs.

"I have worked to try to bring forward a detailed explanation of the needs of our division," Taylor said.

Taylor divided the school system's new needs for fiscal 2024 into "required" or compliance-based needs, "economy-driven" needs and "critical" needs based on "board priorities or best practice."

The "required" needs request totals $152 million and includes funding for full-time positions that are driven by the Virginia Department of Education's Standards of Quality, as well as textbooks and school-based allocations.

The majority of these needs would be funded by state revenue, according to Taylor's presentation.

"Economy-driven" needs total $11.9 million and include utilities, fleet maintenance, facilities maintenance, health insurance costs and staff compensation.

Taylor is proposing that $3.24 million be spent to implement the first phase of recommendations resulting from a pay audit conducted for the school division.

He did not provide any details about those recommendations Tuesday, but said there will be a presentation about the plan at a work session next week.

The "critical needs" identified by Taylor total $17.8 million and include a 5% average pay increase for staff, which will be funded mainly by the state, with a required local match of $6.8 million.

Other critical needs include a staff retention initiative — also required by the state, with a local match — as well as 16 new student support positions (career and technical educators, paraprofessionals, counselors, psychologists and special education support), 10 new nursing and custodial positions and five new "operational" positions.

Taylor said some of the new operational positions would be in finance and would be necessary to implement a proposed switch from monthly to semi-monthly payroll, which he said will help recruit younger staff.

Following Taylor's presentation, chief business officer Prashant Shrestha presented the division's capital plan for next fiscal year. The $52.7 million plan includes $36.1 million for the renovation and expansion of Spotsylvania Middle School and $16.6 million for buses, capital maintenance and technology upgrades.

The board has a budget work session scheduled for Monday at 5:30 p.m.