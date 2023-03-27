Spotsylvania County school Superintendent Mark Taylor on Monday evening proposed eliminating school libraries as one option to save money should the county fail to fully fund the School Board’s budget request.

Other options proposed during a School Board budget work session included cutting 23 paraeducator positions, cutting 60 teachers, reducing budgets for individual schools, eliminating the Governor’s School and International Baccalaureate programs and deferring the implementation of plans to correct the teacher salary scale.

Taylor said the information presented was “strictly informational” and that he was not making any specific recommendations.

Taylor said he developed the options alongside his cabinet, the finance team and instructional leaders.

He said they were proposed for the school board to consider in case the Board of Supervisors does not approve an increase in the tax rate or allocate all of the projected revenue from a tax rate increase to the school division.

Supervisors on March 14 approved advertising a real estate tax rate of 83.77 cents per $100 of assessed value. The Board of Supervisors can lower advertised tax rates but cannot increase them without holding additional public hearings before finalizing the budget.

The School Board’s approved budget requests a $21.8 million increase in funding from county government compared to the current budget. Taylor said the proposed tax rate increase could yield $19 million that will meet most of the school division’s needs, but he also said schools could receive less funding than expected from the state due to the General Assembly’s budget not being finalized.

Taylor presented the list of possible cuts as ways to fund the division’s needs while also complying with state and federal mandates, such as those in the area of special education.

He said that eliminating the libraries would “free up positions that could be used in classrooms.”

“I don’t want to, but these may be needs,” he said.

School Board member Kirk Twigg said the options present “opportunities for us to gain some control and fund necessary expense adjustments.”

He said the board would “certainly not accept some of them.”

Board member Rabih Abuismail said the options were “frightening” and asked the public to advocate for sufficient funding from the Board of Supervisors in coming weeks.

Board member April Gillespie said she would not support eliminating the libraries.

“I believe every child should have a book in their hand,” she said. “I don’t appreciate this list. I find it insulting. However, I do understand that someone had to come up with ideas.”

Other board members called Taylor’s presentation “grossly irresponsible,” “a political ploy to get money from [supervisors]” and “hostile and threatening” to school division staff.

“That any cuts to libraries, areas and programs that support academic excellence would ever be considered would be a turn-off to the community,” board member Nicole Cole said. “It shows how little you as superintendent value the services that meet the needs of students.”

Taylor said that “other school divisions” have closed libraries as cost-saving measures, but did not cite any examples.

“I recognize that it is an unpopular choice,” he said.